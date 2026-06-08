Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026 despite Kaoru Mitoma's injury? Explained

In 2022, Morocco defied all expectations to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals for the first time in history, beating the likes of Belgium in group stage, and eliminating Spain and Portugal. In fact, Morocco became the first African team to reach the last four of a FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

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Ranked seventh in the FIFA rankings at the moment, Morocco are on the cusp of breaking into the top five. While Morocco have gone beyond the dark horses tag after their 2022 success, Japan are highly touted to take up the mantle in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The Blue Samurais were in tremendous form in the AFC Qualifying, winning all six games in the second round. In the third round, Japan won seven out of 10 games to book a FIFA World Cup 2026 spot, with their only loss coming against Australia in an away game.

Not just the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Japan enjoyed a stellar run in 2025 and 2026 in the lead up to football's grandest event. With victories against the powerhouses like England and Brazil (in friendlies), Japan have laid the foundations with an eye to go beyond the round of 16 stage.

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What makes Japan a tough nut to crack? Since their 2022 heroics, Japan have grown immensely such that head coach Hajime Moriyasu can field an name an entire 26-man roster of Europe-based players. Known for their counter-attacking style of play, Japan can also play down and keep things tight when needed.

The inclusion of former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is a huge boost for Japan. Although Tomiyasu hasn't played for the national team for two years due to injuries, the Ajax star's presence at the backline is important for the Blue Samurais in the long run.

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The Japanese midfield is something to watch. Alongside his leadership and defensive screening, Wataru Endo offers versatility while Daichi Kamada will be responsible for his creativity. Ao Tanaka will offer energy and physicality in the midfield.

Besides, Daizen Maeda's presence on the field will lift the Japanese attack. The Celtic footballer, who can play as a left-winger and through the middle, scored 14 goals and assisted six times in the Scottish league in this season. In fact, Maeda's goal in the last game of the season, helped Celtic lift the title.

Also Read | Injury hits Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as star player ruled out

Also the psychological weight of four round of 16 exits in their last seven appearances will act an extra motivation for Japan to go that extra mile into the quarterfinals and beyond. However, the absence of an out-an-out striker can affect Japan's chances, especially on the counter-attacks.

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Japan to miss Kaoru Mitoma However, the absence of Kaoru Mitoma will certainly have an effect on the Japanese side. Widely regarded as one of the best players in Japan at the moment, Mitoma's inclusion at the FIFA World Cup 2026 would have made Moriyasu's job a lot easier. Mitoma played a huge role in Japan's upsets in 2022, and also scored in their win over England last year.

Mitoma, who plays for English Premier League side Brighton, picked up a hamstring injury against Wolverhampton Wolves. Also missing is Monaco's Takumi Minamino, who picked up an ACL injury last December.

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Japan at FIFA World Cup 2026 In the 2026 edition, Japan have been clubbed with the Netherlands, Tunisia, Sweden in Group F. They start against the Dutch on June 14, before facing Tunisia six days later. Japan concluded their group-stage commitments against Sweden on June 25.

Date Time (IST) Match Venue June 15 1:30 AM Netherlands vs Japan Dallas Stadium, Texas June 21 12:00 AM Tunisia vs Japan Estadio Monterrey, Guadalupe June 26 TBD Japan vs Sweden Dallas Stadium, Texas

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Kylian Mbappe settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate with blunt verdict

Japan squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako, Tomoki Hayakawa.

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Hiroki Ito, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki.

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Takefusa Kubo, Yuito Suzuki.

Forwards: Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Ayase Ueda, Keito Nakamura, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in