Why Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Halaand will wear special jerseys at FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

Spain's Lamile Yamal and Norway's Erling Halaand are among 891 players who will be wearing a special jersey at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Unlike previous editions, as many as 48 teams are participating at this year's FIFA World Cup for the first ever time in history. As a result, a total of 1248 players are relishing their dream at football's "greatest show on earth".

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Among the 1248, 891 players are playing at the World Cup for the first time in their career. Out of 48 teams, four are making their World Cup debuts - Jordan, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde and Curacao. The special shirts aren't a new kit design or change in jersey numbers, instead a small detail on their sleeve.

Also Read | WATCH: 2026 World Cup pitch invader in USA vs Paraguay becomes laughing stock

As a part of the FIFA initiative, all the World Cup debutants will be wearing a special patch on their jerseys, according to reports at Footy Headlines. The patch is expected to be worn only on their first matches at the FIFA World Cup and is not a permanent addition.

The DEBUT patch for players at FIFA World Cup 2026.

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How does the 'Debut' patch look like? The iconic patches contain a World Cup cutout, with a text reading, "Debut FIFA World Cup". The reports also state that after the debuts, the patches will be removed, authenticated and used in collectible Topps cards. The patches were seen in first four games so far involving South Africa, Mexico, Czechia, USA, Paraguay, Korea Republic, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That's not all. Players will have added patches in their jerseys for Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball and Legacy (footballers with at least five World Cup appearances). For instance, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany's Manuel Neuer and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will have "Legacy" patches on their sleeves.

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While Messi, Ronaldo and Ochoa are playing in their record sixth World Cups, Neuer is playing in his fifth. In fact, Messi and Ronaldo will also have Ballon d'Or patches on their jerseys. However, Ochoa was seen wearing a ordinary jersey with no Legacy patch in tournament opener.

Previous Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball winners at FIFA WC 2026

Golden Glove Golden Boot Golden Ball Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, 2022), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, 2018), Manuel Neuer (Germany, 2014) Kylian Mbappe (France, 2022), Harry Kane (England, 2018), James Rodríguez (Colombia, 2024) Lionel Messi (Argentina, 2022), Luka Modric (Croatia, 2018)

The social media team of Brazil have already posted a video on social media with the special patch on their sleeves. “ALMOST THERE!!! The #Amarelinha is already ready to make its debut! And on the patches, we also carry history. The golden patch is exclusive for national teams that have already been world champions,” it said ahead of Morocco clash.

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England's kit stolen at FIFA World Cup 2026 Meanwhile, England's training equipment has been stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City, local police have confirmed, after a vehicle carrying the gear to their FIFA World Cup base was broken into, Reuters reported.

According to reports, the incident took place during the transportation of equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where the setup was intended to be completed before the squad's arrival for training in Kansas City on Saturday.

Also Read | Security breach at England camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Authorities said the further investigation into the incident is underway. "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation." Balls and boots were among the items believed to have been stolen.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in