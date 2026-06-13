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Why Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Halaand will wear special jerseys at FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

As many as 891 players are making their FIFA World Cup debuts in 2026. Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa are playing in their record sixth World Cup while Germany's Manuel Neuer is in his fifth appearance.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Jun 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is playing his sixth FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal is playing his sixth FIFA World Cup in 2026.(AFP)
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Spain's Lamile Yamal and Norway's Erling Halaand are among 891 players who will be wearing a special jersey at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Unlike previous editions, as many as 48 teams are participating at this year's FIFA World Cup for the first ever time in history. As a result, a total of 1248 players are relishing their dream at football's "greatest show on earth".

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Among the 1248, 891 players are playing at the World Cup for the first time in their career. Out of 48 teams, four are making their World Cup debuts - Jordan, Uzbekistan, Cape Verde and Curacao. The special shirts aren't a new kit design or change in jersey numbers, instead a small detail on their sleeve.

Also Read | WATCH: 2026 World Cup pitch invader in USA vs Paraguay becomes laughing stock

As a part of the FIFA initiative, all the World Cup debutants will be wearing a special patch on their jerseys, according to reports at Footy Headlines. The patch is expected to be worn only on their first matches at the FIFA World Cup and is not a permanent addition.

The DEBUT patch for players at FIFA World Cup 2026.
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How does the 'Debut' patch look like?

The iconic patches contain a World Cup cutout, with a text reading, "Debut FIFA World Cup". The reports also state that after the debuts, the patches will be removed, authenticated and used in collectible Topps cards. The patches were seen in first four games so far involving South Africa, Mexico, Czechia, USA, Paraguay, Korea Republic, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That's not all. Players will have added patches in their jerseys for Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball and Legacy (footballers with at least five World Cup appearances). For instance, Argentina's Lionel Messi, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Germany's Manuel Neuer and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa will have "Legacy" patches on their sleeves.

Also Read | Brazil vs Morocco prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win in 2026 WC
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While Messi, Ronaldo and Ochoa are playing in their record sixth World Cups, Neuer is playing in his fifth. In fact, Messi and Ronaldo will also have Ballon d'Or patches on their jerseys. However, Ochoa was seen wearing a ordinary jersey with no Legacy patch in tournament opener.

Previous Golden Boot, Golden Glove, Golden Ball winners at FIFA WC 2026

Golden GloveGolden BootGolden Ball 
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, 2022), Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, 2018), Manuel Neuer (Germany, 2014)Kylian Mbappe (France, 2022), Harry Kane (England, 2018), James Rodríguez (Colombia, 2024)Lionel Messi (Argentina, 2022), Luka Modric (Croatia, 2018)

The social media team of Brazil have already posted a video on social media with the special patch on their sleeves. “ALMOST THERE!!! The #Amarelinha is already ready to make its debut! And on the patches, we also carry history. The golden patch is exclusive for national teams that have already been world champions,” it said ahead of Morocco clash.

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England's kit stolen at FIFA World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, England's training equipment has been stolen ahead of their arrival in Kansas City, local police have confirmed, after a vehicle carrying the gear to their FIFA World Cup base was broken into, Reuters reported.

According to reports, the incident took place during the transportation of equipment from England's pre-tournament camp in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, where the setup was intended to be completed before the squad's arrival for training in Kansas City on Saturday.

Also Read | Security breach at England camp ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Authorities said the further investigation into the incident is underway. "We are investigating a possible theft of equipment from a team vehicle that arrived in Kansas City with items missing this evening," police said.

"The investigation is ongoing. Two subjects of interest were taken into custody pending further investigation." Balls and boots were among the items believed to have been stolen.

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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