Why Spain and Belgium observed a minute’s silence before FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal? Check details

Spain and Belgium players stood shoulder to shoulder in a solemn circle around the halfway line at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. The entire stadium fell quiet for a full minute before the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal got underway. Fans, officials and both sets of players paid their respects in a powerful show of solidarity.

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The reason behind the one-minute silence The minute’s silence honoured the victims of a devastating wildfire that tore through the Almeria region in southern Spain. Twelve people lost their lives while 23 others remain missing after what local authorities described as the most devastating fire seen in that area. The blaze broke out near Los Gallardos and Bedar, forcing emergency services into a frantic battle against flames fanned by strong winds and dry conditions.

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Many of the victims were foreign nationals, including British and Belgian residents who had made the popular holiday area their home. Several were found in burned-out vehicles after trying to escape the fast-moving fire. Others abandoned their cars and attempted to flee on foot through dry riverbeds that tragically became death traps. Eight people were also injured, with some in critical condition.

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Andalusia’s emergency chief Antonio Sanz called the situation an “unprecedented tragedy.” Regional president Juanma Moreno expressed deep condolences to the families and the affected communities. The fire started late Thursday and rapidly spread through the semi-arid landscape of the Sierra de Los Filabres, destroying homes and leaving a trail of heartbreak.

Spain’s national team shows unity on the global stage With Spain facing Belgium in a high-stakes quarterfinal, the Spanish Football Federation and FIFA agreed to the tribute. Both teams, including Belgium’s players who also felt the loss of fellow nationals among the missing and dead, gathered without hesitation. The gesture reflected football’s ability to pause and remember real human suffering, even on the biggest stage of the World Cup.

Spanish players stood arm-in-arm with their Belgian counterparts. The moment was broadcast live to millions of viewers around the world. It came just hours after Spain’s King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and their daughters observed a similar minute of silence back home, cutting short an official engagement to honour the victims.

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How the fire unfolded and the ongoing search The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by a fallen power line. It quickly escalated into an out-of-control blaze in an area known for scattered homes built close to forested hills. Over 150 firefighters and 220 soldiers from Spain’s military emergency unit worked through the night. Shelters were set up and residents confined as the flames advanced.

As of Friday evening, search and rescue teams continued looking for the 23 missing people. The disaster has left the tight-knit communities of Almeria in mourning during what should have been a proud week for Spanish football. Many of the victims were holidaymakers or long-term expatriates drawn to the sunny Costa de Almeria.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.