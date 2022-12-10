Will be no cricketing ties between India, Pakistan: MEA S Jaishankar

"Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government's stand. Let's see what happens. It is a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun on your head? If your neighbour aids terrorism out in the open and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are. We should never think that cross-border terrorism is normal. Give me another example where one neighbour is sponsoring terrorism against another. There is no such example. In a way, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional," Aaj Tak quoted EAM S Jaishankar as saying.

