Will Canadian wildfire smoke affect Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup final 2026 at MetLife Stadium? Check details

Canadian wildfire smoke continues to create uncertainty ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Approximately 80,000 fans are expected to fill the open-air venue as both teams prepare for the biggest match in world football under conditions that remain difficult to predict.

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Spain midfielder notices the haze Mikel Merino can already smell and see the smoke that has created hazy conditions across large parts of the US, including northern New Jersey. The Spain midfielder is doing his best not to let it become a distraction.

“For a game that is as important as a World Cup final, you have to be able to shut out external factors as much as possible,” Merino said Friday. “Luckily, we are being careful with every detail thanks to the federation and the organisers of the World Cup.”

It remains unclear how much, if at all, the smoke will influence the match. The World Health Organisation forecast points to an improvement to “moderate” air quality in East Rutherford by game time.

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Smoke rises from the south flank of the Brunswick Creek wildfire near North Bend, British Columbia, Canada.

Practice session raises questions Spain trained outdoors in hazardous air quality on Thursday in East Hanover, New Jersey. The decision surprised some air-quality experts who believed the session should have been moved indoors. Neither FIFA nor the Spanish Football Association responded to questions about whether an indoor option was considered.

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Air quality improved on Friday. The bigger question now is what happens after Saturday’s expected rainfall of up to 1.25 inches (3.17 centimeters).

“Following that, it looks like there is another smoky air mass following in behind that system, but it’s not clear right now how much or how it might reach New York or New Jersey, when it comes to actually Sunday,” said Mark Parrington, senior scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. “If the fire intensity really picks up again through (Saturday), it’s possible it puts more smoke into the atmosphere that then might quickly follow that rain event.”

Health risks for players and fans Smoke from wildfires affects nearly every system in the human body. Medical research shows it can kill tens of thousands of people each year. Even moderate levels can trigger immediate problems such as asthma attacks and increased ambulance calls within hours. The particles cause inflammation that often hits a person’s weakest points and forces the immune system to work harder.

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During a Thursday night rehearsal for the halftime show, some New York Philharmonic musicians wore masks and switched to outdoor-friendly instruments.

Political attention President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday. White House officials, including Andrew Giuliani of the FIFA Task Force, have been monitoring the situation with football’s governing body. Trump earlier threatened new tariffs on Canada over the smoke but did not mention the final itself.

Also Read | Canada wildfire smoke chokes US cities as Trump demands tariff hike

“We are holding Canada responsible,” the president posted. He added that the US “is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!”

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.