Will Lionel Messi play during Argentina vs Jordan in Dallas at FIFA World Cup 2026? Lionel Scaloni shares massive update

In a massive development, Lionel Messi will start be on the bench during Argentina's final Group J encounter against Jordan on the final day of group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026, head coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed. The decision to rest Messi comes from the fact that Argentina have already secured their place in the round of 32 and Scaloni needs to keep his scoring machine fresh for the knockouts.

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Messi, who turned 39 only a couple of days ago, has been in sensational form in this World Cup, scoring all of Argentina's five goals so far. He first scored a hattrick against Algeria as the defending champions defeated Algeria 3-0. Against Austria, Argentina won 2-0, with Messi scoring both of them.

With five goals so far, the former Barcelona star, also eclipsed Germany's Miroslav Klose to be the all-time highest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup. With six points Argentina are currently leading Group J.

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When asked about Messi, Scaloni confirmed that Messi won't start against debutants Jordan. "Leo will start on the bench," Scaloni told during the pre-match press conference on Saturday. "Leo will come in a little bit later," added the Argentine coach.

In a tournament of this stature, keeping all the players fresh is a big task for all the coaches. That's where the player rotation comes into place. Scaloni emphasised that all the players taking the field against Jordan deserve to be at this level. "Those that are playing tomorrow deserve to play, they are part of the team," Scaloni insisted.

“All the effort we've put in in training is because of them. They are making every effort when they're not playing. The dream as a coach is to have the team perform the same way, independent of the players who comprise the team. If you are wearing the jersey and playing, it doesn't matter if the game has significance for the points or not. You're going to do your best to win."

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Cristian Romero steps up recovery Meanwhile, defender Cristian Romero has stepped up his recovery from a knee injury by returning to on-field training, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said as per Reuters. Romero had previously been restricted to individual gym sessions under the supervision of the team's physiotherapists after sustaining the injury during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria on Monday.

The centre-back was forced off in the 57th minute and is expected to miss the game against Jordan, with veteran Nicolas Otamendi likely to replace him. The 28-year-old had only recently returned from a knee injury suffered in April, raising fresh concerns over his fitness.

Argentina held their final training session ahead of the Jordan clash on Friday in Kansas City, but Romero did not take part in the opening 15 minutes that were accessible to the media. The session began with a video analysis of Jordan before the squad moved to the gym and then the training pitch. Scaloni oversaw tactical drills, while his assistants conducted set-piece routines focused on free-kicks and corners.

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With Jordan already been eliminated, the Argentina vs Jordan clash is nothing but a dead rubber. While the defending champions will aim to go into the knockouts with an all-win record, Jordan would like to finish on a high with a first-ever point at the World Cup.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in