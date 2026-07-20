Will Lionel Messi play in 2030 FIFA World Cup? Zlatan Ibrahimovic says, ‘You never know…’

Once more, Lionel Messi's World Cup dream ended in tears. Spain completely dominated Argentina in Sunday's final. Yet, football pundits insist that Leo’s legacy remains untouchable. Now, attention turns to one lingering question. Will Messi play in the 2030 FIFA World Cup?

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Speculation swirls around Messi's future with Argentina. He'll turn 43 by the time the 2030 tournament kicks off. Many players his age would already have retired internationally. Whether Messi continues remains genuinely uncertain at this stage. On Sunday, he became the oldest outfield player to play a World Cup final.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, however, expressed hope for one more appearance. "I hope he can continue to play as much as possible, so we can enjoy him even more," the former Swedish footballer said on Fox Sports.

Also Read | Messi criticised for ‘baby’-like behaviour during FIFA World Cup 2026 final

"Will we see him in another World Cup? I don't know, you never know. But, we've enjoyed him, and we're happy that he plays the game because we're going to be very sad when he stops playing," he added.

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Ultimately, most experts agree on one thing. Messi's World Cup legacy remains secure regardless of whether or not he plays in 2030, pundits agree. His influence on football will endure for generations.

For now, fans wait anxiously for any hints. Despite widespread speculations, Messi himself hasn't confirmed his international retirement plans yet. The tearful trophy ceremony may prove genuinely symbolic, though. Whether it marked an ending remains football's biggest open question.

Messi in World Cup 2026 Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry both heavily praised Messi’s tournament. Speaking on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic called it "amazing". He said Messi "kept this team alive" throughout.

Messi scored 8 goals across this World Cup campaign. He also provided 4 crucial assists along the way. That tally makes it arguably his finest World Cup yet. He now has 21 career World Cup goals.

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Kylian Mbappe overtook him during the third-place match. Still, Ibrahimovic insisted that Messi had shown moments of pure brilliance.

Sunday's final, though, proved uncharacteristically quiet for the Argentine. Argentina managed just two shots throughout the match. Only one came from Messi's boot personally.

Thierry Henry defended the performance, praising Spain's defensive discipline instead. "It takes a team like Spain to stop him," he said.

Former goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel echoed similar sentiments afterwards. He acknowledged that Messi had lost more finals than he had won. Yet, he insisted that it shouldn't diminish his overall legacy.

"He's still the best player that's ever lived," Schmeichel declared. He added that contribution mattered more than trophies alone.

Alexi Lalas, Peter Crouch and Maurice Edu also weighed in. Lalas called Messi a "champion" who always wanted victory. He predicted quick reflection on Messi's broader career impact.

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Crouch highlighted Messi's influence on Spain's own current squad. "Almost all those players were influenced by Messi," he said.

Edu praised both his achievements and his playing style. According to him, fans "fall in love with football" watching Messi.

The emotional final image proved particularly telling for many observers. Messi cried openly while receiving his silver medal.

Henry pointed to this moment as proof of desire. "Look at the passion he has for his country," Henry said. He insisted doubts about Messi's competitive fire were entirely misplaced.

No Golden Ball for Messi The Golden Ball, awarded to the best player of the tournament, was given to Spain’s captain Rodri. However, many experts feel it should have gone to Lionel Messi.

Former English footballer Jay Bothroyd was asked on Sky Sports if Rodri was the best player of the tournament. “No,” he said without hesitation.

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“Messi should have got the Player of the Tournament. He is 39 years old. He’s got 8 goals, 12 contributions, 26 key passes and 25 chances created. He was the reason why Argentina got to where they got to. I can’t believe that Messi didn’t get it (Golden Ball). It’s a travesty to be perfectly honest,” he said.

According to The Sporting News, people who voted for the Golden Ball didn't want to give it to “someone on the losing team”. There’s no other reason given. Compared to Messi, Rodri scored 0 goals and recorded 0 assists.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.