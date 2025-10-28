Will Lionel Messi play the 2026 FIFA World Cup? Here's what the Argentine magician has to say

Lionel Messi wants to play for Argentina in next year's World Cup, but he says he will listen to his body before deciding whether he can make that dream come true.

The 38-year-old striker for Inter Miami of MLS led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title and yearns to be on the field when the "Albiceleste" defend the crown next year in North America.

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi told NBC News in an interview broadcast on Monday that he will see next year how his body feels before deciding on whether or not he can play in the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It's something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would love to," said Messi, who turns 39 next June.

"I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there.

"And I'm going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful to the group, to the national team, and then make a decision."

Messi, who has been playing professionally since 2004, wants the chance for one more star turn on football's biggest stage.

"I'm really eager because it's a World Cup. We're coming off winning the last World Cup and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it's always a dream to play with the national team, especially in official competitions."

Messi, who debuted with Barcelona in La Liga at age 17, joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and moved to MLS in 2023.

"The truth is that I like everything about living here," Messi said of Miami.

"I spent a lot of time in Barcelona, which for me is an extraordinary city, where I grew up and had many spectacular moments, and which we miss a lot.

"But Miami is a city that allows us to live very well, that makes us enjoy life, that allows us to be calm, that allows the kids to be themselves and live day to day."