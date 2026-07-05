Will Neymar play 90 minutes in Brazil vs Norway in 2026 World Cup Round of 16? Carlo Ancelotti keeps fans guessing

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has left fans and experts guessing once again about Neymar's chances of playing full 90 minutes against Norway during their Round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old, who came into this tournament with a calf injury, missed the first two games before making his appearance in fourth consecutive world Cup appearance against Scotland as a substitute in the 76th minute in group stages.

Against Japan, Neymar could have come in the second half but Ancelotti decided to used to him in the extra time as the scoreline continued to be 1-1 until the very last minute but Gabriel Martinelli denied Neymar game time with a 96th minute strike to send Brazil through to the Round of 16.

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With Erling Haaland's Norway in opposition, Neymar's availability has once again cropped up, more so is the former Barcelona star fit to play full 90 minutes? Certainly Ancelotti has managed Neymar's recovery very carefully throughout the tournament so far. With barely 15 minutes of game time for the Santos footballer, Neymar has got adequate recovery time.

On Saturday, Ancelotti was once again asked the Neymar question during the pre-match press conference. The Italian chose to keep everyone guessing about Neymar's chances of coming into the starting line-up against Norway but revealed that he is fit to play a full 90 minutes.

"The important thing is that he can play. When I feel the team needs him, I'll put him on the field. Yes, he's ready to play 90 minutes," said the Brazil head coach ahead of Sunday's clash. He also admitted that if things go well, fans can watch Vinicius and Neymar together on the pith.

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"Neymar and Vinícius Jr. can play together... and they will play together," added Ancelotti, a former Real Madrid manager.

Raphinha set for cameo role Ancelotti felt Brazil's comeback win over Japan in the last 32 had given his players greater belief heading into Sunday's clash with Norway. "We have to play at our best level, but I think we are at a time when we can play at our best level because we're confident," said the Italian.

“We've come out of a challenging last match against Japan, and we're prepared for anything that can happen, just as we were for our last match.” He revealed that Raphinha could be included in the squad, having missed the past two games with a thigh injury.