Will Neymar play 90 minutes in Brazil vs Norway in 2026 World Cup Round of 16? Carlo Ancelotti keeps fans guessing

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has left fans and experts guessing once again about Neymar's chances of playing full 90 minutes against Norway during their Round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 34-year-old, who came into this tournament with a calf injury, missed the first two games before making his appearance in fourth consecutive world Cup appearance against Scotland as a substitute in the 76th minute in group stages.

Advertisement

Against Japan, Neymar could have come in the second half but Ancelotti decided to used to him in the extra time as the scoreline continued to be 1-1 until the very last minute but Gabriel Martinelli denied Neymar game time with a 96th minute strike to send Brazil through to the Round of 16.

Also Read | Neymar mocks German economist who predicted Japan would beat Brazil in FIFA WC

With Erling Haaland's Norway in opposition, Neymar's availability has once again cropped up, more so is the former Barcelona star fit to play full 90 minutes? Certainly Ancelotti has managed Neymar's recovery very carefully throughout the tournament so far. With barely 15 minutes of game time for the Santos footballer, Neymar has got adequate recovery time.

On Saturday, Ancelotti was once again asked the Neymar question during the pre-match press conference. The Italian chose to keep everyone guessing about Neymar's chances of coming into the starting line-up against Norway but revealed that he is fit to play a full 90 minutes.

Advertisement

"The important thing is that he can play. When I feel the team needs him, I'll put him on the field. Yes, he's ready to play 90 minutes," said the Brazil head coach ahead of Sunday's clash. He also admitted that if things go well, fans can watch Vinicius and Neymar together on the pith.

Advertisement

Also Read | Brazil have never beaten Norway: Check prediction for Vinicius Junior vs Haaland

"Neymar and Vinícius Jr. can play together... and they will play together," added Ancelotti, a former Real Madrid manager.

Raphinha set for cameo role Ancelotti felt Brazil's comeback win over Japan in the last 32 had given his players greater belief heading into Sunday's clash with Norway. "We have to play at our best level, but I think we are at a time when we can play at our best level because we're confident," said the Italian.

“We've come out of a challenging last match against Japan, and we're prepared for anything that can happen, just as we were for our last match.” He revealed that Raphinha could be included in the squad, having missed the past two games with a thigh injury.

Advertisement

“Raphinha is making great progress. He's not at 100 percent, but he might be on the bench to play a few minutes. He's recovering really well and fast, we're really happy. Raphinha is a very important player for our team,” he said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in