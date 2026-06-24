Will Neymar play during Brazil vs Scotland at FIFA World Cup 2026? Carlo Ancelotti, Gabriel Martinelli share big updates

Back to full training after a calf injury, Neymar is available for Brazil's final Group C match against Scotland, but the 34-year-old isn't assured of a place in the starting line-up when both teams face off at the Miami Stadium on June 26. With a win and a draw, Brazil need a win to finish in the top two in the group and advance into the round of 32.

Neymar sustained a calf injury while playing for Santos in May. Despite that, the former Barcelona star was included into the 26-man roster, announced by Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti. Incidentally, Neymar returned to the Brazilian national team after almost three years at the World Cup.

Although he sat on the bench against Morocco, Neymar didn't take the field. Against Haiti, Neymar stayed back with the physios, and focused on his recovery process and returned to the Brazil training last week. According to Ancelotti, Neymar's presence among the players plays a big role.

"Neymar is available," Ancelotti told reporters on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters. “He worked this week and can be available for the match. We are very ​happy that he is back because, obviously, with his quality, he can help the team. I've really got to know ​him well. He has worked very seriously, trying to recover as quickly as possible,” said the former Real Madrid coach.=

“I'm very happy ⁠with him. Even if he doesn't play, he brings experience, he brings knowledge of the game, he helps the younger ​players. He is doing very well.” Asked how much of the match Neymar could play, Ancelotti joked: “He can play 90 minutes -- walking. ​He worked very well, he trained very well.”

Neymar is eager to play - Gabriel Martinelli Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer with 79 goals in 128 matches. The last time Neymar played for Brazil was in October 2023 in a 2026 World Cup qualifying clash against Uruguay. during the game, Neymar suffered a severe anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus tear in his left knee, thus resulting in his prolonged absence from international football.

His national teammate Gabriel Martinelli stated that Neymar is very eager to play after being sidelined for close to two months. "He's at a very high level and eager to play," Martinelli, who plays for Arsenal told reporters, quoted by Chinese news agency Xinhua. “Everyone knows his quality. We can see how motivated he is, and we're happy to have a player like him available and showing the attitude and desire he has been demonstrating.”

More than Neymar, Ancelotti will have a good headache to replace winger Raphinha, who suffered a hamstring injury against Haiti and is at least ruled out of the Scotland clash. Asked about the replacement, the Italian headmaster declined to give any kind of a hint.

Brazil's qualification chances With four points from two games, Brazil are tied alongside Morocco. With Haiti already out of contention for a spot in the round of 32, the fight is for the top two spot in Group C. The top two sides from each of 12 groups qualify for the round of 32, along with eight best third-placed teams.