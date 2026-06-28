Will Neymar start during Brazil vs Japan round of 32 clash at FIFA World Cup 2026? Report says 34-year-old yet to reach…

The return of Neymar has brought a sigh of relief for Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti as the five-time champions have made a strong comeback after a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Having entered the tournament with a calf injury, Neymar finally made his fourth World Cup appearance when Ancelotti injected the 34-year-old in the second half against Scotland in their final Group C game.

Advertisement

With Brazil setting up a Japanese date in the round of 32, Neymar's availability for the entire 90 minutes is the biggest question among the fans and experts. Ancelotti doesn't want to take any risks as a single mistake could prove costly for Brazil in the knockouts.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

Following their win over Scotland, Ancelotti rested eight players from the starting XI and send them for recovery at the gym, except three exceptions - Vinicius Junior, Ryan, and Douglas Santos. On Saturday, the entire Brazil squad trained at their New Jersey base camp before heading for Houston.

Latest update on Neymar's fitness According to a Bengali news daily Sangbad Pratidin, Neymar may have recovered, but is yet to reach the level of fitness required to play a full 90 minutes, as per the report submitted to Ancelotti by the medical team. That means Neymar will once against start on the bench against Japan.

Advertisement

Just like the Scotland match, Ancelotti has plans to bring in Neymar at some point in the game, as the situation during the game demands. The report started that Ancelotti is unwilling to let his emotions influence the selection.

The teams have met once before at a World Cup, in 2006, when Brazil beat a Japan side managed by Brazilian great Zico 4-1. More recently, Japan offered a sharper warning, beating Brazil 3-2 in a friendly last October after the South Americans had taken a 2-0 lead.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Brazil Group C clash result in Miami

Brazil's team news against Japan With Raphinha sidelined with a hamstring injury, Brazil is likely to opt for 4-3-3 formation with a flurry of attacking options. Vinicius Junior, who has already scored four goals, will start on the left flank while Rayan is expected to start on the right, replacing Raphinha.

Advertisement

The trio of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paqueta will dominate the midfield and counter Japan's intensive pressing game. Matheus Cunha will start as the lone striker.

Brazil's likely starting XI vs Japan: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior

Where to watch Brazil vs Japan in India? ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in