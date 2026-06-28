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Will Neymar start during Brazil vs Japan round of 32 clash at FIFA World Cup 2026? Report says 34-year-old yet to reach…

Neymar returned for Brazil after more than three years when the former Barcelona star came onto the field as a substitute against Scotland during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash, following a calf injury.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Jun 2026, 10:52 PM IST
Brazil's Neymar Jr. during training ahead of their clash against Japan.
Brazil's Neymar Jr. during training ahead of their clash against Japan. (Reuters)
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The return of Neymar has brought a sigh of relief for Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti as the five-time champions have made a strong comeback after a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Having entered the tournament with a calf injury, Neymar finally made his fourth World Cup appearance when Ancelotti injected the 34-year-old in the second half against Scotland in their final Group C game.

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With Brazil setting up a Japanese date in the round of 32, Neymar's availability for the entire 90 minutes is the biggest question among the fans and experts. Ancelotti doesn't want to take any risks as a single mistake could prove costly for Brazil in the knockouts.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Neymar in tears after making Brazil comeback

Following their win over Scotland, Ancelotti rested eight players from the starting XI and send them for recovery at the gym, except three exceptions - Vinicius Junior, Ryan, and Douglas Santos. On Saturday, the entire Brazil squad trained at their New Jersey base camp before heading for Houston.

Latest update on Neymar's fitness

According to a Bengali news daily Sangbad Pratidin, Neymar may have recovered, but is yet to reach the level of fitness required to play a full 90 minutes, as per the report submitted to Ancelotti by the medical team. That means Neymar will once against start on the bench against Japan.

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Just like the Scotland match, Ancelotti has plans to bring in Neymar at some point in the game, as the situation during the game demands. The report started that Ancelotti is unwilling to let his emotions influence the selection.

The teams have met once before at a World Cup, in 2006, when Brazil beat a Japan side managed by Brazilian great Zico 4-1. More recently, Japan offered a sharper warning, beating Brazil 3-2 in a friendly last October after the South Americans had taken a 2-0 lead.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland vs Brazil Group C clash result in Miami

Brazil's team news against Japan

With Raphinha sidelined with a hamstring injury, Brazil is likely to opt for 4-3-3 formation with a flurry of attacking options. Vinicius Junior, who has already scored four goals, will start on the left flank while Rayan is expected to start on the right, replacing Raphinha.

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The trio of Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paqueta will dominate the midfield and counter Japan's intensive pressing game. Matheus Cunha will start as the lone striker.

Brazil's likely starting XI vs Japan: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, Lucas Paquetá; Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinícius Júnior

Where to watch Brazil vs Japan in India?

ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar shine one last time?

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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