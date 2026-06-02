Will William Saliba miss France's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign due to injury? Didier Deschamps says ‘everything is fine’

France manager Didier Deschamps has dismissed fears of an injury to centre-back William Saliba ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Saliba played all 120 minutes of Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, and then also took part in the open-top bus parade to celebrate the Gunners' English Premier League title triumph.

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However, reports emerged that Saliba was struggling with a back injury, which worsened after the Champions League final, which Arsenal lost on penalties.

According to French publication Foot Mercato, Saliba was said to have been ruled out for several weeks, leaving his participation in the World Cup in doubt.

Didier Deschamps says William Saliba is fine However, Deschamps dismissed those concerns, stating that everything was fine.

"He's here, everything is fine," the 57-year-old said, as reported by La Depeche. Deschamps reiterated that he had "read nothing" on Saliba's fitness concerns.

According to a report in metro.co.uk, Saliba underwent fitness tests on Monday. However, the medical team is still awaiting the test results and will confirm whether he is 100% fit, despite Deschamps sounding confident.

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According to a report on RMC Sport, it "remains to be seen" if the 25-year-old is in fact 100% fit to play France's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Senegal in New Jersey on 16 June.

Should Saliba be ruled out of France’s FIFA World Cup opener, then they will have to turn to other options that include Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and Maxence Lacroix. Joules Kounde, another centre-back, is also an option for the two-time world champions.

Also Read | Can England cope with extreme heat at FIFA 2026? Thomas Tuchel has an answer

Recently, Deschamps told reporters at France's Clairefontaine that there is no room for complacency. “It’s a major event. Some people think we’re already at July 19, I don’t like that, in fact, not at all,” he had said.

“Yes, we’re one of the best teams, but I know all too well that there are some important steps to take before thinking about those heights. We’ll do everything to get there," he added.

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It is also worth noting that when France faced Senegal in the group stage of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, the Les Bleus suffered a 1-0 defeat. France were the defending champions at that time.

Since then, France have reached the final of the FIFA World Cup thrice, finishing runners-up in 2006 and 2022, while clinching the title in 2018 after beating Croatia 4-2.

Deschamps, who has been in charge of France since 2012, will step down after the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly set to replace him after the showpiece event.

Apart from Senegal, France’s World Cup group consists of Iraq and Norway. France will face Iraq in Philadelphia on 22 June, followed by Norway in Boston on 26 June.

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