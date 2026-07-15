William Saliba injury update: France star defender subbed off in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal vs Spain

France received a concerning injury update during their FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal match against Spain on Tuesday. Key centre-back William Saliba was forced to exit the game early in the first half after going down with what appeared to be a back problem. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form recently and his absence from the pitch immediately raised concerns among fans. The incident added to the challenges for the 2018 World Cup winners, who were already trailing 1-0 at the time of his departure.

William Saliba goes down without contact In the 29th minute, with the scoreline against them, William Saliba received the ball in midfield but suddenly fell to the ground. There was no challenge from an opponent. The Arsenal player gestured towards his back and asked to be taken off. Maxence Lacroix was brought on to replace him shortly after. Spain had taken the lead in the 22nd minute through Mikel Oyarzabal’s successful penalty kick.

This moment highlighted the physical toll the tournament can take, especially on players who have already had a long and demanding season at club level.

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William Saliba had admitted to fitness struggles William Saliba had been open about his physical condition before the knockout phase. He revealed that he had been managing some discomfort for months while pushing through important games for both club and country.

"I've had some minor niggles for several months," Saliba said. "I've been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. But the coaching staff are handling it very well.

"The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you've got to grit your teeth. I'm not at 100%, but there are plenty of players who aren't at 100% either; you can't make excuses."

Notably, the problem is connected to a back injury he aggravated in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG last month.

History of back issues and key role in team The French international has a history with back troubles. Back in the 2022-23 season, he was sidelined for 97 days and missed 15 matches for his club and national side. Despite these past concerns, Saliba displayed resilience throughout the current World Cup campaign. He started in six out of France’s seven matches before the semifinal. His contributions were also crucial for Arsenal, helping the Gunners clinch the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. His athleticism, composure on the ball, and leadership qualities have made him indispensable in the national team’s setup.