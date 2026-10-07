‘Wish I could play for Argentina all my life’: Lionel Messi’s emotional message after international farewell

Argentina star Lionel Messi capped off a memorable international career by assisting two goals and scoring one in a friendly match against Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

Messi thus ended his international career with 126 goals in 208 appearances, having made his international debut against Hungary in August 2005.

Advertisement

Between then and now, Messi has had several ups and downs in his international career, that included two Copa America titles, in 2021 and 2024 and a FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

After the match against Benin, Messi delivered an emotional speech wherein he said he wished he could play for Argentina all his life. "I wish I could play for Argentina all my life," he told a roaring crowd at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Messi also thanked his teammates for the support. "We fought all our lives, had no doubts that my teammates and I always gave everything for this shirt. I want to thank all my teammates for the time I spent with them.

" You made my dream come true. You helped me win the World Cup, the Copa America, and other tournaments. We played with pride and competed against everybody. I knew I was surrounded by warriors".

Advertisement

Lionel Messi thanks fans, urges them to stay united The 39-year-old also thanked the fans for their unwavering support. "I want to thank you for all these times. No matter where I went, the stadium was packed. You were everywhere, at the World Cup or Copa America.

"We played at home everywhere we went. This place, here is one of my happiest days. The night when I played for the first time after the World Cup is something I'll never forget. Thank you so much," he said.

The former Barcelona star stated that this might be one of the saddest days in his career. "It might be the saddest days of my life, my career.

"I will miss you a lot, the colours of the national team. I'll be supporting these kids, these boys all my life. We'll always be united," he explained.

Advertisement

He urged the Argentina squad and the team's fans to stay united at all times, and said that there were a few people who didn't want the Albiceleste to succeed, thus giving a subtle message to the critics of the national team.

Also Read | Lionel Messi marks Argentina farewell with final goal vs Benin | watch video

“We have to stay united to get to the highest objectives. There are people who don't want to see this national team succeed. We need to stay united. We have been an extraordinary group and that is why we won all we won. I don't want to leave this place, this field. I love you and I will miss you and I am proud of being an Argentinian,” he elaborated.

While his international career has ended, Messi will continue playing for Inter Miami in the United States through 2028.

Advertisement

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.