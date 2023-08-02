Women’s World Cup football matches today: Fates to be decided for Brazil, Argentina, Italy, France; check schedule2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Group F: Jamaica need a draw to advance, Brazil must win. Group G: Sweden only need a draw, Argentina and South Africa must win. #WWC2023
The fate of Group F will be determined on August 2. As the group stage enters its crucial phase, Jamaica find themselves in a favourable position, knowing that a mere draw will be sufficient to advance to the round of 16. However, Brazil's qualification hopes hang in the balance, and they must clinch a win to keep their dreams alive.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×