comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 02 2023 10:51:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.25 -2.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 219.8 -2.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 633.1 -1.58%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 250.65 -0.44%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 459.75 -1.08%
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Women’s World Cup football matches today: Fates to be decided for Brazil, Argentina, Italy, France; check schedule
Back

Women’s World Cup football matches today: Fates to be decided for Brazil, Argentina, Italy, France; check schedule

 2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Group F: Jamaica need a draw to advance, Brazil must win. Group G: Sweden only need a draw, Argentina and South Africa must win. #WWC2023

Marta, left, clears the ball from French defenders Kadidiatou Diani, center, and Léa Le Garrec during the Women's World Cup soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Marta might be playing in her last Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz) (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)Premium
Marta, left, clears the ball from French defenders Kadidiatou Diani, center, and Léa Le Garrec during the Women's World Cup soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Marta might be playing in her last Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz) (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)

The fate of Group F will be determined on August 2. As the group stage enters its crucial phase, Jamaica find themselves in a favourable position, knowing that a mere draw will be sufficient to advance to the round of 16. However, Brazil's qualification hopes hang in the balance, and they must clinch a win to keep their dreams alive.

While Brazil technically have a slight chance of progression with a draw, the odds are stacked against them as they would also rely on the highly-improbable scenario of Panama securing a victory over France.

France, on the other hand, find themselves in a commanding position at the top of the group. A victory over the already eliminated Panama would guarantee them the coveted top spot, allowing them to progress to the knockout stage with confidence. Both matches will be played on August 2 at 3:30 PM (India time).

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Women's Fifa World Cup 2023

The fate of Group G will also be decided on August 2. Sweden have already secured their place in the next round and only require a draw against Argentina to secure the coveted top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Italy's path to qualification involves either a victory over South Africa or a draw, coupled with Argentina's draw or defeat against Sweden.

The situation becomes increasingly intriguing for Argentina and South Africa, as both teams must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages. Should both teams win, a three-way tie on four points will arise, leading to a nail-biting scenario where goal difference, goals scored, and head-to-head records will determine the team that moves forward. Both the matches will take place on August 2 at 12:30 PM (India time).

Also Read: Lionel Messi to play in World Cup 2026? Leo drops massive hint with Maradona connection

The following teams have already qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage: Switzerland and Norway (Group A), Australia and Nigeria (Group B), Japan and Spain (Group C), England and Denmark (Group D), and the Netherlands and the United States (Group E).

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout