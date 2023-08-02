The fate of Group F will be determined on August 2. As the group stage enters its crucial phase, Jamaica find themselves in a favourable position, knowing that a mere draw will be sufficient to advance to the round of 16. However, Brazil's qualification hopes hang in the balance, and they must clinch a win to keep their dreams alive.

While Brazil technically have a slight chance of progression with a draw, the odds are stacked against them as they would also rely on the highly-improbable scenario of Panama securing a victory over France.

France, on the other hand, find themselves in a commanding position at the top of the group. A victory over the already eliminated Panama would guarantee them the coveted top spot, allowing them to progress to the knockout stage with confidence. Both matches will be played on August 2 at 3:30 PM (India time).

The fate of Group G will also be decided on August 2. Sweden have already secured their place in the next round and only require a draw against Argentina to secure the coveted top spot in the group. Meanwhile, Italy's path to qualification involves either a victory over South Africa or a draw, coupled with Argentina's draw or defeat against Sweden.

The situation becomes increasingly intriguing for Argentina and South Africa, as both teams must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages. Should both teams win, a three-way tie on four points will arise, leading to a nail-biting scenario where goal difference, goals scored, and head-to-head records will determine the team that moves forward. Both the matches will take place on August 2 at 12:30 PM (India time).

The following teams have already qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage: Switzerland and Norway (Group A), Australia and Nigeria (Group B), Japan and Spain (Group C), England and Denmark (Group D), and the Netherlands and the United States (Group E).

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.