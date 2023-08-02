The situation becomes increasingly intriguing for Argentina and South Africa, as both teams must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive for advancing to the knockout stages. Should both teams win, a three-way tie on four points will arise, leading to a nail-biting scenario where goal difference, goals scored, and head-to-head records will determine the team that moves forward. Both the matches will take place on August 2 at 12:30 PM (India time).