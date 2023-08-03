The fate of Group H is to be determined on August 3. Germany will play against South Korea while Colombia will face Morocco.
The fate of Group H will be determined on August 3. Both matches will be played on August 3 at 3:30 PM (India time).
The match against South Korea is crucial for Germany, two-time World Cup champions. They are among the favourites this time as well. However, their defeat to Colombia in their last game means they have to win against the Asian team to ensure they don’t suffer an unthinkable group-stage exit. Germany earlier dismantled Morocco 6-0 in their tournament opener.
South Korea have lost both of their games and have no chance of qualifying unless they can beat the German team with a goal difference of four, which seems highly unlikely.
Colombia, with two consecutive wins, may have qualified for the next round, but there are some technicalities that need to be addressed in this match. A draw or a win against Morocco will take them to the Round of 16. A defeat, however, means Morocco will also have six points along with their South American counterpart.
If Germany win as well, three teams will be stuck at six points. In that case, goal difference will play a big role. At the moment, Morocco are in the least favourable position with a goal difference of -5. Germany are on top with a goal difference of 5 and Colombia 3. However, today’s matches will likely change the scenario.
The following teams have already qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage: Switzerland and Norway (Group A), Australia and Nigeria (Group B), Japan and Spain (Group C), England and Denmark (Group D), the Netherlands and the United States (Group E), France and Jamaica (Group F) and Sweden and South Africa (Group G).
How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches live
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.
