Women’s World Cup football matches today: Fates to be decided for US, Portugal, Vietnam, Netherlands; check schedule

 2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST

Women’s World Cup football matches today: The fate of Group D and Group E will be decided on August 1.

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin) (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)Premium
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin) (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)

The fate of Group E will be determined on August 1. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will play their final group-stage match against Portugal while Vietnam will play against the Netherlands. Both the matches will take place on August 1 at 12:30 PM (India time).

The USWNT will top the group with a win over Portugal, depending on what happens in the Vietnam vs Netherlands match. If Vietnam win or draw against the Netherlands, USWNT will qualify. If the Netherlands win as long as the US maintain their goal-differential advantage, they will qualify as well. If both matches end in a draw, the US will win the group based on goal differential.

The Netherlands will advance with a win or draw. They can win the group by defeating Vietnam and having Portugal draw or win against the United States. They will also qualify with a win against Vietnam and a US win if they overcome the American's goal-differential edge. Portugal can advance with a win and potentially win the group with a win and a Dutch loss or draw.

The fate of Group D will also be decided on August 1. The group has multiple scenarios in hand. England are in the best position, needing only a win or draw against China to win the group. Denmark can advance with a win over Haiti if England win or draw against China. Denmark can also qualify with a draw if England win. SImilarly, the Danish team can move ahead with a draw if there is an England-China draw.

China need a win or draw against England. A Haiti win over Denmark will help them advance. Haiti has a narrow path to advancement, requiring a win against Denmark, an England win against China. Both the Group D matches will be played on August 1 at 4:30 PM (India time).

Which teams have already advanced to Round of 16?

The following teams have already qualified for the Women's World Cup 2023 knockout stage: Switzerland and Norway (Group A), Australia and Nigeria (Group B), and Japan and Spain (Group C).

How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
01 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
