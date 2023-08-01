Women’s World Cup football matches today: Fates to be decided for US, Portugal, Vietnam, Netherlands; check schedule2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Women’s World Cup football matches today: The fate of Group D and Group E will be decided on August 1.
The fate of Group E will be determined on August 1. The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) will play their final group-stage match against Portugal while Vietnam will play against the Netherlands. Both the matches will take place on August 1 at 12:30 PM (India time).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×