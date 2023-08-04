comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’
Back

Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’

 1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST Livemint ( with inputs from Agencies )

Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand sees 30% rise in attendees, surpassing ticket sales target.

Norway's Ada Hegerberg warms up during training session ahead of the round of 16 Women's World Cup soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP)Premium
Norway's Ada Hegerberg warms up during training session ahead of the round of 16 Women's World Cup soccer match between Japan and Norway in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP)

Women's World Cup this year witnessed a nearly 30% rise in number of attendees as compared to 2019, FIFA said Friday, and further added the tournament in Australia and New Zealand had "exceeded expectations in many ways".

The 48 matches were attended by over 1.2 million fans with an average crowd of 25,000 per game. That is a 29 percent increase compared to after 48 matches in France four years ago.

The knockout stage begins soon, and there have been sell-out crowds, especially in Australia, an AP report cited. 

Women's World Cup: ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend the finals’

Ticket sales for the tournament surpassed the target, with over 1,715,000 tickets sold so far, exceeding the initial goal of 1.3 million.

"I'm confident by the final we will have more than 1.9 million fans having walked through the stadium gates," FIFA women's football chief Sarai Bareman told AFP.

She added, "The tournament has been incredible so far, it has exceeded our expectations in many ways."

Despite some games being behind TV paywalls, broadcast figures globally have also been "overwhelmingly positive", she said.

Women's World Cup: United States vs Netherlands was the most watched match

The United States' encounter with the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup group stage has shattered records, becoming the most-watched game ever in America. 

FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, attributed this surge in interest to the tremendous growth of women's football. Over the years, the sport has seen remarkable strides, narrowing the gap between top teams and witnessing a rise in competitiveness. 

Surprising the football world, powerhouses like last year's European Championship runners-up Germany, Brazil, Italy, and the reigning Olympic champions Canada all suffered early eliminations during the group phase. Meanwhile, unexpected contenders Morocco, Nigeria, Jamaica, and South Africa managed to secure spots in the later stages of the tournament.

(With inputs from  agencies)

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout