Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand sees 30% rise in attendees, surpassing ticket sales target.
Women's World Cup this year witnessed a nearly 30% rise in number of attendees as compared to 2019, FIFA said Friday, and further added the tournament in Australia and New Zealand had "exceeded expectations in many ways".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message