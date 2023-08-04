Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:45 PM IST
Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand sees 30% rise in attendees, surpassing ticket sales target.
Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand sees 30% rise in attendees, surpassing ticket sales target.
Women's World Cup this year witnessed a nearly 30% rise in number of attendees as compared to 2019, FIFA said Friday, and further added the tournament in Australia and New Zealand had "exceeded expectations in many ways".
Women's World Cup this year witnessed a nearly 30% rise in number of attendees as compared to 2019, FIFA said Friday, and further added the tournament in Australia and New Zealand had "exceeded expectations in many ways".
The 48 matches were attended by over 1.2 million fans with an average crowd of 25,000 per game. That is a 29 percent increase compared to after 48 matches in France four years ago.
The 48 matches were attended by over 1.2 million fans with an average crowd of 25,000 per game. That is a 29 percent increase compared to after 48 matches in France four years ago.
The knockout stage begins soon, and there have been sell-out crowds, especially in Australia, an AP report cited.
The knockout stage begins soon, and there have been sell-out crowds, especially in Australia, an AP report cited.
Ticket sales for the tournament surpassed the target, with over 1,715,000 tickets sold so far, exceeding the initial goal of 1.3 million.
Ticket sales for the tournament surpassed the target, with over 1,715,000 tickets sold so far, exceeding the initial goal of 1.3 million.
"I'm confident by the final we will have more than 1.9 million fans having walked through the stadium gates," FIFA women's football chief Sarai Bareman told AFP.
"I'm confident by the final we will have more than 1.9 million fans having walked through the stadium gates," FIFA women's football chief Sarai Bareman told AFP.
She added, "The tournament has been incredible so far, it has exceeded our expectations in many ways."
She added, "The tournament has been incredible so far, it has exceeded our expectations in many ways."
Despite some games being behind TV paywalls, broadcast figures globally have also been "overwhelmingly positive", she said.
Despite some games being behind TV paywalls, broadcast figures globally have also been "overwhelmingly positive", she said.
The United States' encounter with the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup group stage has shattered records, becoming the most-watched game ever in America.
The United States' encounter with the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup group stage has shattered records, becoming the most-watched game ever in America.
FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, attributed this surge in interest to the tremendous growth of women's football. Over the years, the sport has seen remarkable strides, narrowing the gap between top teams and witnessing a rise in competitiveness.
FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, attributed this surge in interest to the tremendous growth of women's football. Over the years, the sport has seen remarkable strides, narrowing the gap between top teams and witnessing a rise in competitiveness.
Surprising the football world, powerhouses like last year's European Championship runners-up Germany, Brazil, Italy, and the reigning Olympic champions Canada all suffered early eliminations during the group phase. Meanwhile, unexpected contenders Morocco, Nigeria, Jamaica, and South Africa managed to secure spots in the later stages of the tournament.
Surprising the football world, powerhouses like last year's European Championship runners-up Germany, Brazil, Italy, and the reigning Olympic champions Canada all suffered early eliminations during the group phase. Meanwhile, unexpected contenders Morocco, Nigeria, Jamaica, and South Africa managed to secure spots in the later stages of the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)