Woodensky Pierre's dreams set to come true after US grants visa to Haiti's only domestic star at FIFA World Cup 2026

The US government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti’s national football team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday. Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti’s soccer federation spokesperson, told Associated Press that Pierre was traveling to Florida on Tuesday.

“It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness,” he said. Supporters gathered around Pierre as he arrived at the airport in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, telling the AP that he had “a happy heart.” Airport workers sought to have photos with him, while his mother hugged him several times.

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Among the fans was Guy Ernst Phillipe, who hugged Pierre: “We could not be any more proud. ... I'm touching history right now.” He also had a personal message for Pierre: “At least 10 goals," he said as both of them laughed.

Pierre's teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time it appeared on soccer’s biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team’s stadium in Haiti’s capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its “home” World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger, massacres and gang violence. It is located in western Port-au-Prince, which is 70% controlled by gangs.

Haiti at FIFA World Cup 2026 Notably, this is the second time Haiti have qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 1974 in West Germany. In the FIFA World Cup 2026, Haiti are placed in Group C with Brazil, Morocco and Scotland.

They open their campaign against Scotland on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, followed by a match against five-time champions Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.