World Cup 2026: Want to confirm entry? Check these hospitality packages as FIFA gets 500 million ticket requests

wExcitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached record levels. The demand for tickets is unlike anything previously seen in global sports.

During the Random Selection Draw ticket sales phase, held from 11 December 2025 to 13 January 2026, fans submitted more than 500 million ticket requests worldwide, according to FIFA.

Each application was verified using unique credit card details. On average, fans placed around 15 million ticket requests every day over the 33-day window.

Requests came from all countries and territories covered by FIFA’s 211 Member Associations.

Apart from the host nations, Mexico, Canada and the United States, the highest number of applications came from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

The most in-demand match was Colombia vs Portugal in Miami on 27 June. Other top choices included the final in New York, New Jersey and the opening match in Mexico City.

“Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand – it’s a global statement. On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank and congratulate football fans everywhere for this extraordinary response,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated.

“Knowing how much this tournament means to people around the world, our only regret is that we cannot welcome every fan inside the stadiums. That is why we are committed to creating multiple ways for fans to be part of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – through a wide range of fan experiences beyond the stadiums, both in person and online – so that as many people as possible can share in what will be the biggest sporting event ever staged,” he added.

If demand exceeds the number of available tickets, FIFA employs a random selection system to allocate tickets fairly to fans.

After the Random Selection Draw application window closes, FIFA Ticketing will begin checking all requests. This process ensures that every application meets the eligibility rules and household ticket limits.

Applicants will be informed about the result of their ticket requests by email only after 5 February. Fans who are successful, or partially successful, will automatically be charged for the tickets they receive.

A partially-successful application means a fan may get tickets for some matches, but not all the matches they applied for. Unsuccessful applicants will still have another chance to buy tickets later.

The Last-Minute Sales phase will open closer to the tournament and run until it ends. During this phase, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are advised to buy tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets. FIFA also offers an official resale and exchange platform to protect fans from invalid or illegal ticket sales.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Hospitality packages Meanwhile, fans can buy official hospitality packages. That will provide them with guaranteed access to select matches and a premium stadium experience.

These packages can be bought for a single match or as part of a multi-match series. Prices depend on the match, venue and level of comfort. Single-match packages typically start at $1,400 ( ₹1.25 lakh) per person.

There are different package types. The Venue Series provides access to all matches at a single stadium, featuring up to nine games. At the New York/New Jersey venue, this also includes the final, with prices ranging from about $3,500 ( ₹3.15 lakh) to over $73,000 (nearly ₹66 lakh) per person.

The Follow My Team series lets fans watch one team through the group stage and possibly the Round of 32. The package starts at around $6,750 (more than ₹6 lakh). Ultra-luxury private suites and Platinum options are also available through special enquiries.