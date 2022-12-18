It could not have been more dramatic start for FIfa\A World Cup Final 2022, as once in a generation star footballer Lionel Messi kicked his way to an early lead for Argentina against defending champion France.

As the goalkeeper dove to his right, Messi made a quick run to the penalty spot and calmly shot the ball into the left corner scoring the first goal of the match.

As his last World Cup, it is now or never for Messi.

Soon after Messi, Angel Di Maria doubled the lead for Argentina with a stunning goal.

It is obvious that a comeback for France is going to be extremely difficult with 2 early blows from Argentina in such a crucial match.

Argentina's history of success at the World Cup is rivalled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times.

The last time Argentina made it to the World Cup final, it fell to Germany. Everyone in the nation agrees that this year's game is generating significantly more excitement and anticipation than the one in Brazil did.

