Home / Sports / Football News /  World Cup Final 2022: Messi scores the first goal, an early lead for Argentina

It could not have been more dramatic start for FIfa\A World Cup Final 2022, as once in a generation star footballer Lionel Messi kicked his way to an early lead for Argentina against defending champion France.

As the goalkeeper dove to his right, Messi made a quick run to the penalty spot and calmly shot the ball into the left corner scoring the first goal of the match.

As his last World Cup, it is now or never for Messi.

Click for live updates of the World Cup Final match

Soon after Messi, Angel Di Maria doubled the lead for Argentina with a stunning goal.

It is obvious that a comeback for France is going to be extremely difficult with 2 early blows from Argentina in such a crucial match.

Argentina's history of success at the World Cup is rivalled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times.

The last time Argentina made it to the World Cup final, it fell to Germany. Everyone in the nation agrees that this year's game is generating significantly more excitement and anticipation than the one in Brazil did.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout