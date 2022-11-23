This team is favourite to win FIFA World Cup 2022, as per betting odds

This team is favourite to win FIFA World Cup 2022, as per betting odds2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Here are the betting odds for teams to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Check out which team is bookmakers’ favourite to win the tournament.
After the FIFA World Cup 2018 disaster in Russia, Germany will start their road to redemption on November 23. Spain and Croatia also open their tournaments in Qatar on that day. On November 25, Brazil will face Serbia in their opening encounter of the season.
Germany will be on high alert in their opening encounter against Japan after Saudi Arabia surprised Lionel Messi's Argentina. Croatia, who finished unexpectedly second four years ago, will face Morocco in their opening match. Prior to Belgium's late match against Canada, Spain will play Costa Rica in the evening.
Among the major teams, England had the most convincing start as they thrashed Iran 6-2. Even France had an impressive start with their 4-1 victory against Australia.
In the meantime, we have a clear winner for FIFA World Cup 2022, if betting odds are to be believed. Following are the betting odds for the winners of the tournament. The odds also predict the top goalscorer.
On British gambling company William Hill, Brazil are the clear winners, with France being a close second as a potential winner. Other teams that are among the top contenders, as per betting odds on the gambling website, include England, Argentina and Spain.
Bet365, another British gambling company, shows similar names with Brazil as the top contenders while France at the second position. However, betting odds over here favour Lionel Messi’s squad a little more, and England and Spain marginally less.
Ladbrokes Coral, also from the UK, has betting odds in favour of Brazil and France as the potential winners, with Spain, Argentina and England included in the list.
In terms of the highest goalscorers, all three gambling websites favour France’s Kylian Mbappe, whose teammate Olivier Giroud also made it to the list. Argentine playmaker Messi and Brazilian forward Neymar are there among the potential players, along with England captain Harry Kane.
Neither Harry Kane nor Neymar has scored as of yet whereas Mbappe, Giroud and Messi have scored one goal each so far.
(With Reuters inputs)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.