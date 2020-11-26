World of sports has lost one of its best: Tendulkar condoles Maradona's death

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar condoled the death of iconic footballer Diego Maradona saying, the world of sports has lost one of its greatest icons.

On Wednesday night Tendulkar tweeted, Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed.

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Wednesday due to a heart attack, according to media reports.

The 60-year-old had earlier had an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career.

Brazilian football great Pele mourns his death by saying, "Sad news today. I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. There is much more to say, but for now may God give his family strength. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky,"

Meanwhile, Argentina and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who have always considered Maradona as his idol, says, “A very sad day for all Argentinians and for football. He leaves us, but he is not gone because Diego is eternal. I stay with all the beautiful moments I lived with him and I wanted to send my condolences to his family and friends."

