Lionel Messi wowed fans once again as he led Inter Miami to a resounding victory against Philadelphia in a gripping semi-final clash. The showdown, which unfolded on August 16, saw Messi and his team dominate the field, securing a formidable 4-1 win and leaving Philly supporters stunned.

From the get-go, Messi showcased his prowess, netting a crucial goal in the 20th minute. It was a sight to behold as Josef Martinez ignited the scoreboard with a swift goal merely three minutes into the game. The first half concluded on a high note, with Jordi Alba adding to Inter Miami's tally just before the halftime whistle. Another Messi goal, from distance this time While Messi's left ankle had raised concerns during a training session, his electrifying presence in the starting line-up brought an air of excitement for Miami fans. Watch: Lionel Messi scores again: Inter Miami storm into semi-finals, beat Charlotte FC 4-0 True to form, Messi didn't disappoint, delivering a spectacular performance. His collaboration with Josef Martinez proved invaluable, and Messi's left boot worked its magic, taking his goal tally to an impressive nine in just six games.

The first half concluded with another triumphant moment for Miami, as Jordi Alba secured a goal, putting them in an even stronger position.

Inter Miami's commanding 3-0 lead at the midway mark underscored their determination to secure a well-deserved spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Rare home defeat for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union, typically strong on their home pitch, found themselves grappling against a formidable Inter Miami force. With a rare home pitch loss looming, Philly's spirited fans could only watch in dismay.

Despite a spirited second-half effort from Philly's Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami maintained their dominance, cruising through the match. A defining moment arrived courtesy of 19-year-old David Ruiz, who sealed Miami's triumph with a fourth goal.

What next for Miami?

This victory propels Messi's team into the Leagues Cup final, where they will battle it out against either Monterrey or Nashville SC on August 19. Furthermore, their qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is now within tantalising reach.