comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Yes, Lionel Messi scored again: Inter Miami destroy Philadelphia 4-1 to storm into Leagues Cup final
Back

Yes, Lionel Messi scored again: Inter Miami destroy Philadelphia 4-1 to storm into Leagues Cup final

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to resounding 4-1 victory against Philadelphia in gripping semi-final clash.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)Premium
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Lionel Messi wowed fans once again as he led Inter Miami to a resounding victory against Philadelphia in a gripping semi-final clash. The showdown, which unfolded on August 16, saw Messi and his team dominate the field, securing a formidable 4-1 win and leaving Philly supporters stunned.

From the get-go, Messi showcased his prowess, netting a crucial goal in the 20th minute. It was a sight to behold as Josef Martinez ignited the scoreboard with a swift goal merely three minutes into the game. The first half concluded on a high note, with Jordi Alba adding to Inter Miami's tally just before the halftime whistle.

Another Messi goal, from distance this time

While Messi's left ankle had raised concerns during a training session, his electrifying presence in the starting line-up brought an air of excitement for Miami fans.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores again: Inter Miami storm into semi-finals, beat Charlotte FC 4-0

True to form, Messi didn't disappoint, delivering a spectacular performance. His collaboration with Josef Martinez proved invaluable, and Messi's left boot worked its magic, taking his goal tally to an impressive nine in just six games.

The first half concluded with another triumphant moment for Miami, as Jordi Alba secured a goal, putting them in an even stronger position.

Inter Miami's commanding 3-0 lead at the midway mark underscored their determination to secure a well-deserved spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Rare home defeat for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union, typically strong on their home pitch, found themselves grappling against a formidable Inter Miami force. With a rare home pitch loss looming, Philly's spirited fans could only watch in dismay.

Also Read: Messi effect! Apple MLS Season Pass subscriptions double after Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Despite a spirited second-half effort from Philly's Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami maintained their dominance, cruising through the match. A defining moment arrived courtesy of 19-year-old David Ruiz, who sealed Miami's triumph with a fourth goal.

What next for Miami?

This victory propels Messi's team into the Leagues Cup final, where they will battle it out against either Monterrey or Nashville SC on August 19. Furthermore, their qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is now within tantalising reach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout