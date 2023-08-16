Yes, Lionel Messi scored again: Inter Miami destroy Philadelphia 4-1 to storm into Leagues Cup final1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST
Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to resounding 4-1 victory against Philadelphia in gripping semi-final clash.
Lionel Messi wowed fans once again as he led Inter Miami to a resounding victory against Philadelphia in a gripping semi-final clash. The showdown, which unfolded on August 16, saw Messi and his team dominate the field, securing a formidable 4-1 win and leaving Philly supporters stunned.
The first half concluded with another triumphant moment for Miami, as Jordi Alba secured a goal, putting them in an even stronger position.
Inter Miami's commanding 3-0 lead at the midway mark underscored their determination to secure a well-deserved spot in the Leagues Cup final.
Rare home defeat for Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union, typically strong on their home pitch, found themselves grappling against a formidable Inter Miami force. With a rare home pitch loss looming, Philly's spirited fans could only watch in dismay.
Despite a spirited second-half effort from Philly's Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami maintained their dominance, cruising through the match. A defining moment arrived courtesy of 19-year-old David Ruiz, who sealed Miami's triumph with a fourth goal.
What next for Miami?
This victory propels Messi's team into the Leagues Cup final, where they will battle it out against either Monterrey or Nashville SC on August 19. Furthermore, their qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is now within tantalising reach.