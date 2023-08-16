Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Yes, Lionel Messi scored again: Inter Miami destroy Philadelphia 4-1 to storm into Leagues Cup final

Yes, Lionel Messi scored again: Inter Miami destroy Philadelphia 4-1 to storm into Leagues Cup final

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:44 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to resounding 4-1 victory against Philadelphia in gripping semi-final clash.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Union during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer semifinal Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Lionel Messi wowed fans once again as he led Inter Miami to a resounding victory against Philadelphia in a gripping semi-final clash. The showdown, which unfolded on August 16, saw Messi and his team dominate the field, securing a formidable 4-1 win and leaving Philly supporters stunned.

Lionel Messi wowed fans once again as he led Inter Miami to a resounding victory against Philadelphia in a gripping semi-final clash. The showdown, which unfolded on August 16, saw Messi and his team dominate the field, securing a formidable 4-1 win and leaving Philly supporters stunned.

From the get-go, Messi showcased his prowess, netting a crucial goal in the 20th minute. It was a sight to behold as Josef Martinez ignited the scoreboard with a swift goal merely three minutes into the game. The first half concluded on a high note, with Jordi Alba adding to Inter Miami's tally just before the halftime whistle.

From the get-go, Messi showcased his prowess, netting a crucial goal in the 20th minute. It was a sight to behold as Josef Martinez ignited the scoreboard with a swift goal merely three minutes into the game. The first half concluded on a high note, with Jordi Alba adding to Inter Miami's tally just before the halftime whistle.

Another Messi goal, from distance this time

While Messi's left ankle had raised concerns during a training session, his electrifying presence in the starting line-up brought an air of excitement for Miami fans.

Another Messi goal, from distance this time

While Messi's left ankle had raised concerns during a training session, his electrifying presence in the starting line-up brought an air of excitement for Miami fans.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores again: Inter Miami storm into semi-finals, beat Charlotte FC 4-0

True to form, Messi didn't disappoint, delivering a spectacular performance. His collaboration with Josef Martinez proved invaluable, and Messi's left boot worked its magic, taking his goal tally to an impressive nine in just six games.

Watch: Lionel Messi scores again: Inter Miami storm into semi-finals, beat Charlotte FC 4-0

True to form, Messi didn't disappoint, delivering a spectacular performance. His collaboration with Josef Martinez proved invaluable, and Messi's left boot worked its magic, taking his goal tally to an impressive nine in just six games.

The first half concluded with another triumphant moment for Miami, as Jordi Alba secured a goal, putting them in an even stronger position.

The first half concluded with another triumphant moment for Miami, as Jordi Alba secured a goal, putting them in an even stronger position.

Inter Miami's commanding 3-0 lead at the midway mark underscored their determination to secure a well-deserved spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Inter Miami's commanding 3-0 lead at the midway mark underscored their determination to secure a well-deserved spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Rare home defeat for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union, typically strong on their home pitch, found themselves grappling against a formidable Inter Miami force. With a rare home pitch loss looming, Philly's spirited fans could only watch in dismay.

Rare home defeat for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union, typically strong on their home pitch, found themselves grappling against a formidable Inter Miami force. With a rare home pitch loss looming, Philly's spirited fans could only watch in dismay.

Also Read: Messi effect! Apple MLS Season Pass subscriptions double after Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Despite a spirited second-half effort from Philly's Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami maintained their dominance, cruising through the match. A defining moment arrived courtesy of 19-year-old David Ruiz, who sealed Miami's triumph with a fourth goal.

Also Read: Messi effect! Apple MLS Season Pass subscriptions double after Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Despite a spirited second-half effort from Philly's Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami maintained their dominance, cruising through the match. A defining moment arrived courtesy of 19-year-old David Ruiz, who sealed Miami's triumph with a fourth goal.

What next for Miami?

This victory propels Messi's team into the Leagues Cup final, where they will battle it out against either Monterrey or Nashville SC on August 19. Furthermore, their qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is now within tantalising reach.

What next for Miami?

This victory propels Messi's team into the Leagues Cup final, where they will battle it out against either Monterrey or Nashville SC on August 19. Furthermore, their qualification for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup is now within tantalising reach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:48 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.