Yesterday Argentina vs Egypt match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash headlined by Messi?

Lionel Messi led a stunning late fightback as Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals on Tuesday, as the reigning champions recovered from a two-goal deficit to escape a monumental upset. The win was another nailbiting close shave for Argentina, who had been taken to the wire by Cape Verde in an extra-time thriller in the last 32.

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Egypt looked poised to score a famous victory at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico left them 2-0 up with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining. But Cristian Romero's 79th-minute header from a pinpoint Messi cross started the comeback.

Four minutes later, Messi volleyed in a superb equaliser -- his eighth goal of the tournament -- to make it 2-2 and spark wild celebrations among the huge contingent of Argentina fans in the 68,239 crowd. With extra-time looming, Enzo Fernandez then nodded in a sensational winner in the second minute of time added on to finally break Egypt's resistance.

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Fernandez's goal capped what had been an epic contest, which saw Messi miss a first-half penalty for the second time this tournament, and Egypt have a second-half goal ruled out in a controversial VAR decision. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was unable to hide his emotions after the match.

"I can't look up, I'm sorry. I'm really emotional right now," Scaloni said after the game. “What a group of players, man. That's it, I've got to go.” Argentina will now face the winner of Tuesday's clash in Vancouver between Switzerland or Colombia in the quarterfinals.

Also Read | Argentina vs Egypt: List of penalty misses by Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cups

Lionel Messi regains lead in Golden Boot race Messi scored his eighth goal of this year's World Cup, extending his scoring streak to nine consecutive games for Argentina and moving to the top of a tight Golden Boot race. Messi has now scored in a record nine consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Argentina's title run in 2022. The one against Egypt marked Messi's 13th in that nine-game span.

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In the race for his first Golden Boot, Messi entered Tuesday's match even with France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland at seven goals each. Mbappé held the tiebreaker with two assists. England's Harry Kane is also in the running with six goals.

The goal also gave Messi a two-goal lead over Mbappé on the all-time World Cup goal leaderboard. Messi finished second in the Golden Boot race behind Mbappé in 2022 with seven goals while leading Argentina to the title. He tied for third with four goals in 2014.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in