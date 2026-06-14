Yesterday Brazil vs Morocco match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Brazil and Morocco delivered an entertaining start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns. At a packed MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Group C clash lived up to expectations as both sides traded blows from the first whistle.

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Ismael Saibari's remarkable goal Morocco struck first in the 21st minute. A clever through ball split the Brazilian defense and found Ismael Saibari. The midfielder stayed composed, lifting a delicate chip over goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who had rushed off his line. The goal silenced parts of the pro-Brazil crowd and gave the Atlas Lions a deserved early advantage after they had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

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Vinicius Junior's magical response Brazil refused to panic. Just eleven minutes later, they were level thanks to a moment of pure quality from Vinicius Junior. A neat combination on the left involving Raphinha allowed the Real Madrid star to cut inside onto his right foot. He then curled a stunning, lightning-bolt strike into the top corner beyond Yassine Bounou. The goal, Vinicius’s 10th in 50 appearances for Brazil, ignited the stands and restored order for the five-time champions.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had started with Igor Thiago leading the attack, with Endrick and Matheus Cunha among those on the bench. Morocco, captained by Achraf Hakimi, showed the defensive resilience and counter-attacking threat that took them to the 2022 semi-finals.

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Second half drama and missed chances The second half began with Brazil on the front foot. They enjoyed more possession and territory, but clear-cut chances remained rare. A golden opportunity went begging when Bruno Guimaraes fizzed a low cross across the six-yard box, and Raphinha failed to apply the finishing touch.

Morocco defended deep and in numbers, frustrating Brazil’s attempts to find a winner. Substitutions on both sides, including Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique for Brazil, added fresh legs but little end product. Goalkeepers Alisson and Bounou stayed alert, while late stoppage time produced no further drama. The match finished 1-1 after 10 minutes of added time.

What the draw means for both teams The result leaves both teams with one point from their opening game in Group C, which also features Haiti and Scotland. For Brazil, it was a mixed evening; they showed character to recover from an early deficit but lacked the clinical edge expected from a team of their pedigree. Morocco, meanwhile, proved they remain a tough proposition and will take confidence from matching the South Americans.

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Brazil will hope to be more ruthless in their next outing, while Morocco can feel proud of another strong showing on the global stage.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.