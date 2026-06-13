Yesterday Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Canada earned their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group B opener on June 12, 2026. The match at BMO Field in Toronto marked the first World Cup game ever played on Canadian soil, and the home side fought back from a goal down to salvage a result that felt like progress.

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Bosnia strike first through set-piece quality Bosnia and Herzegovina took the lead in the 21st minute when Jovo Lukic rose highest to head in a well-delivered corner. The goal came against the run of early play as Canada looked to impose themselves on home soil. Bosnia defended compactly and showed a threat on the counter, frustrating the hosts, who enjoyed more of the ball but struggled to create clear openings in the first half.

Canada’s players pressed and passed with intent, yet the visitors’ organized back line held firm. The atmosphere inside the stadium remained electric, with Canadian fans in red creating a sea of support while a vocal group of Bosnia supporters added to the occasion.

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Cyle Larin delivers equalizer The second half saw Canada increase the pressure. Coach Jesse Marsch turned to his bench, and the introduction of Cyle Larin proved decisive. In the 78th minute, the substitute collected the ball inside the box, turned sharply, and fired a deflected shot past the goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

The stadium erupted. Larin’s goal not only levelled the score but also wrote a new chapter in Canadian soccer history. Canada continued to push for a winner in the closing stages, creating late chances, but Bosnia’s defense stood tall with important blocks to secure the draw.

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Canada show promise despite missed chances Statistically, Canada dominated large parts of the game with superior possession, more shots, and greater control in the opposition half. However, Bosnia’s disciplined shape and willingness to sit deep made it difficult for the hosts to find the decisive breakthrough until Larin’s intervention. The performance showed clear improvement in structure and intensity compared to previous World Cup appearances, though finishing remains an area to refine.

The result gives Canada a valuable point on the board in Group B. With matches against Qatar and Switzerland still to come, the draw provides a platform to build momentum while highlighting the fine margins at this level.

This draw represents more than just a point. It is Canada’s first in World Cup history after six previous losses across 1986 and 2022. Playing at home in front of passionate supporters added emotional weight to the occasion. Fans left BMO Field proud of the fight shown, even if a win would have felt sweeter.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.