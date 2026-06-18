Yesterday England vs Croatia match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

England kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dramatic 4-2 victory over Croatia in a high-octane Group L clash at Dallas Stadium on June 17. Harry Kane scored twice, including a penalty, while Jude Bellingham and substitute Marcus Rashford added late strikes to seal the win in what many called the best match of the tournament so far.
The Three Lions showed attacking promise under Thomas Tuchel but had to withstand a resilient Croatia fightback led by Luka Modric. England created far more chances and deserved the points, though defensive lapses kept the contest alive until the final whistle.
England started brightly and earned a penalty in the 12th minute after Noni Madueke was fouled in the box. Harry Kane stepped up and converted the spot-kick at the second attempt to give his side an early lead.
Croatia responded well and equalised in the 36th minute through Martin Baturina, who fired home a powerful long-range effort. Kane restored England’s advantage just before half-time with a well-timed header from Declan Rice’s cross, making the score 2-1.
However, Croatia refused to lie down. In stoppage time, Petar Musa headed in an Ivan Perisic cross to level the game at 2-2 at the break. It was an open, end-to-end half that showcased both teams’ quality.
England came out strongly after the interval. Just two minutes into the second half, Jude Bellingham restored the lead with a composed finish, putting the Three Lions 3-2 up.
The game opened up further as both sides pushed for more goals. England’s superior depth told in the final stages. In the 85th minute, substitute Marcus Rashford finished neatly from a Bukayo Saka assist to make it 4-2 and put the result beyond doubt.
Harry Kane’s brace took his World Cup goal tally to double figures, matching Gary Lineker’s England record. The captain led the line superbly and proved clinical when it mattered most. Several England players, including Ezri Konsa, Nico O’Reilly and Elliot Anderson, made their World Cup debuts in the match.
Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with the attacking intent and squad depth on show, though he will likely address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed in the first half. Croatia, despite the defeat, showed fight and will look to bounce back in their next group game.