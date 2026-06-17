Yesterday France vs Sengal match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Senegal 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener at MetLife Stadium. The 2018 champions showed their class in the second half after a tense first 45 minutes, with Bradley Barcola also on target. Senegal fought hard and grabbed a late consolation through Ibrahim Mbaye, but France held on for all three points.

The result puts Didier Deschamps’ side top of the group with a perfect start. It also marked Mbappe’s first goals of the tournament and took his international tally to 58.

First half: Senegal create the better chances The opening period was cagey and physical. Senegal looked dangerous on the counter, with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr causing problems down the flanks. Nicolas Jackson hit the post with a powerful effort, while Sarr missed a big opportunity from close range that could have given the African side the lead.

France struggled to find rhythm despite plenty of possession. Michael Olise created several openings, but the final ball was lacking. At half-time it remained 0-0, and Senegal’s fans were the louder group inside the stadium.

Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola turn the game around France came out transformed after the break. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 66th minute with a clinical finish after a swift move involving Olise and Ousmane Dembele. The captain’s composure in front of goal settled the home side.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second in the 82nd minute, tapping in from close range after good work down the right. The young forward celebrated his first World Cup goal with real emotion.

Just when it looked comfortable, Senegal pulled one back in the 90+5' minute through substitute Ibrahim Mbaye. But Mbappe had the final word in stoppage time, finishing calmly to complete his brace and make sure of the three points.

What the result means for both teams France showed they can grind out results even when not at their fluent best. The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano looked solid, while the attacking options off the bench gave Deschamps plenty of flexibility.

For Senegal, the performance offered encouragement despite the defeat. They competed well for long periods and created clear chances against one of the tournament favourites. Coach Pape Thiaw will take positives from the fight his players showed, especially in the first half.