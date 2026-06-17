Yesterday France vs Sengal match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Senegal 3-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I opener at MetLife Stadium. The 2018 champions showed their class in the second half after a tense first 45 minutes, with Bradley Barcola also on target. Senegal fought hard and grabbed a late consolation through Ibrahim Mbaye, but France held on for all three points.

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The result puts Didier Deschamps’ side top of the group with a perfect start. It also marked Mbappe’s first goals of the tournament and took his international tally to 58.

First half: Senegal create the better chances The opening period was cagey and physical. Senegal looked dangerous on the counter, with Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr causing problems down the flanks. Nicolas Jackson hit the post with a powerful effort, while Sarr missed a big opportunity from close range that could have given the African side the lead.

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France struggled to find rhythm despite plenty of possession. Michael Olise created several openings, but the final ball was lacking. At half-time it remained 0-0, and Senegal’s fans were the louder group inside the stadium.

Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola turn the game around France came out transformed after the break. Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock in the 66th minute with a clinical finish after a swift move involving Olise and Ousmane Dembele. The captain’s composure in front of goal settled the home side.

Substitute Bradley Barcola added a second in the 82nd minute, tapping in from close range after good work down the right. The young forward celebrated his first World Cup goal with real emotion.

Just when it looked comfortable, Senegal pulled one back in the 90+5' minute through substitute Ibrahim Mbaye. But Mbappe had the final word in stoppage time, finishing calmly to complete his brace and make sure of the three points.

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What the result means for both teams France showed they can grind out results even when not at their fluent best. The defensive partnership of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano looked solid, while the attacking options off the bench gave Deschamps plenty of flexibility.

For Senegal, the performance offered encouragement despite the defeat. They competed well for long periods and created clear chances against one of the tournament favourites. Coach Pape Thiaw will take positives from the fight his players showed, especially in the first half.

The 80,545 crowd at MetLife Stadium witnessed an entertaining contest that had everything, missed chances, quality goals, and late drama. France remain among the teams to beat, but Senegal proved they will not be easy opponents for anyone.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.