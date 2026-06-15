Yesterday Germany vs Curacao match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Germany began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in commanding fashion with a 7-1 thrashing of debutants Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. Kai Havertz scored twice as Julian Nagelsmann’s side overcame an early scare to secure a convincing Group E victory.
The match marked Curacao’s first-ever appearance at the World Cup. The tiny Caribbean nation, with a population of around 160,000, became the smallest country ever to qualify and score in the tournament’s history.
Germany started brightly and took the lead in the 6th minute through Felix Nmecha. The midfielder exchanged passes with Florian Wirtz before curling a fine right-footed shot into the far corner.
Curacao refused to sit back. In the 21st minute, Livano Comenencia wrote himself into history by scoring the island nation’s first World Cup goal. The equaliser sent their small band of supporters into wild celebrations and briefly silenced the pro-Germany crowd.
Nico Schlotterbeck restored Germany’s advantage in the 38th minute with a powerful header from a corner. Just before half-time, Kai Havertz converted a penalty in stoppage time to make it 3-1 at the break.
Germany wasted little time after the restart. Jamal Musiala slotted home from close range in the 47th minute after a clever through ball from Joshua Kimmich.
Nathaniel Brown added a fifth goal in the 68th minute with a well-taken volley. Substitute Deniz Undav made it 6-1 in the 78th minute, and Havertz completed his brace with a composed finish in the 88th minute.
The final scoreline reflected Germany’s dominance in possession and quality in the final third, though Curacao showed spirit and created a memorable moment with their historic goal.
Curacao coach Dick Advocaat was emotional before kick-off and remained dignified afterwards. “We expected to do more, but they were too strong. We conceded three easy goals and 4-1 would have been a better score. Despite this 7-1 outcome, the joy of the fans is fantastic. This is not a disgrace, we can still be proud. We still have two games to go and those could end differently,” he said.
Germany will now face Ivory Coast in their next Group E match, while Curacao take on Ecuador in Kansas City later this week.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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