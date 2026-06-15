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Yesterday Germany vs Curacao match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

The result gives Julian Nagelsmann’s team an ideal start and valuable momentum as they look to make a deep run in the tournament.

Aachal Maniyar
Published15 Jun 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their seventh goal
Germany's Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their seventh goal (REUTERS)
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Germany began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in commanding fashion with a 7-1 thrashing of debutants Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. Kai Havertz scored twice as Julian Nagelsmann’s side overcame an early scare to secure a convincing Group E victory.

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The match marked Curacao’s first-ever appearance at the World Cup. The tiny Caribbean nation, with a population of around 160,000, became the smallest country ever to qualify and score in the tournament’s history.

Early drama as Curacao level the score

Germany started brightly and took the lead in the 6th minute through Felix Nmecha. The midfielder exchanged passes with Florian Wirtz before curling a fine right-footed shot into the far corner.

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Curacao refused to sit back. In the 21st minute, Livano Comenencia wrote himself into history by scoring the island nation’s first World Cup goal. The equaliser sent their small band of supporters into wild celebrations and briefly silenced the pro-Germany crowd.

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Nico Schlotterbeck restored Germany’s advantage in the 38th minute with a powerful header from a corner. Just before half-time, Kai Havertz converted a penalty in stoppage time to make it 3-1 at the break.

Also Read | Who is Livano Comenencia? 22-year-old scores Curacao's first-ever FIFA WC goal

Second-half goals flow as Germany pull clear

Germany wasted little time after the restart. Jamal Musiala slotted home from close range in the 47th minute after a clever through ball from Joshua Kimmich.

Nathaniel Brown added a fifth goal in the 68th minute with a well-taken volley. Substitute Deniz Undav made it 6-1 in the 78th minute, and Havertz completed his brace with a composed finish in the 88th minute.

The final scoreline reflected Germany’s dominance in possession and quality in the final third, though Curacao showed spirit and created a memorable moment with their historic goal.

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Also Read | Germany vs Curacao HIGHLIGHTS: Kai Havertz brace helps Germany beat Curacao 7-1

Dick Advocaat proud despite heavy defeat

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat was emotional before kick-off and remained dignified afterwards. “We expected to do more, but they were too strong. We conceded three easy goals and 4-1 would have been a better score. Despite this 7-1 outcome, the joy of the fans is fantastic. This is not a disgrace, we can still be proud. We still have two games to go and those could end differently,” he said.

Also Read | Who is Dick Advocaat? Oldest coach at FIFA World Cup history

Germany will now face Ivory Coast in their next Group E match, while Curacao take on Ecuador in Kansas City later this week.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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