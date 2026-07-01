Yesterday Ivory Coast vs Norway match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Norway reached the last 16 of the World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast. Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal in the final minutes, rewarding coach Stale Solbakken for a bold team selection decision that had come under heavy fire.

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Stale Solbakken’s gamble delivers results Stale Solbakken rested most of his star players for Norway’s final group match against France. The choice drew sharp criticism from fans who had hoped to see Erling Haaland face Kylian Mbappe. The coach had warned that the move would be judged solely by the result in this knockout game. With progression now confirmed, the decision looks justified.

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This was a historic night for both teams. Neither Norway nor Ivory Coast had ever won a World Cup knockout match before. Norway’s previous knockout appearances, in 1938 and 1998, both ended in defeat to Italy. Ivory Coast had reached the group stage at every World Cup they played but had never advanced further.

Antonio Nusa gives Norway the lead Ivory Coast enjoyed more possession in the first half and created the better early chances. Nicolas Pepr caused problems down the right flank, but the Ivory Coast attack lacked a sharp finishing touch. Their clearest opening saw Pepe volley wide from a good position inside the box.

Norway stayed patient and compact. Six minutes before half-time, Martin Odegaard found Antonio Nusa in space on the right. Nusa cut inside and bent a precise finish past goalkeeper Yahia Fofana to put Norway 1-0 up. At the break, Solbakken’s side appeared in control.

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Amad Diallo’s impact changes everything The second half shifted quickly after Amad Diallo entered as a substitute. With 16 minutes left, Diallo first produced a brilliant goal-line clearance to stop Torbjorn Heggem scoring what looked like a certain goal for Norway. Moments later, he picked up the ball on the right, exchanged passes with Pepe, beat several defenders, and slotted home a composed finish to level the score at 1-1.

Ivory Coast suddenly carried all the momentum. Norway appeared rattled for the first time in the match.

Erling Haaland seals progress in dramatic fashion Norway stayed calm under pressure. In the 86th minute, Patrick Berg slipped a clever pass into the box. Haaland arrived to force the ball over the line, even though his touch was slightly mis-hit. The Norway supporters behind the goal erupted in relief. Their team had finally secured a World Cup knockout victory.

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Ivory Coast pushed forward desperately in stoppage time, but goalkeeper Orjan Nyland made a fine save to deny Diallo from a free-kick. The final whistle confirmed Norway’s place in the last 16.

Norway prepare for Brazil test The win sets up a last-16 meeting with five-time champions Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium. Norway showed they can defend deep and grind out results when needed, a style that has not always suited this attacking group. Ivory Coast leave the tournament with credit for their fighting spirit but will regret failing to turn possession and chances into more goals.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.