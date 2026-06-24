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Yesterday Portugal vs Uzbekistan match result: What happened during FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Houston?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal run riot against Uzbekistan, putting five goals past the FIFA World Cup debutants in Houston. Uzbekistan pulled one back through Ganiev but his goal was disallowed after VAR confirmed that Joao Cancelo was fouled outside the box.

Livemint
Published24 Jun 2026, 05:35 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after diving for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts after diving for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium.(AFP)
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Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six FIFA World Cup campaigns and silenced his critics as the Portugal captain struck twice in a 5-0 annihilation of Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The big win in Houston put Portugal on the brink of the knockout rounds and was a resounding response to the 41-year-old's doubters.

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Ronaldo's goal after six minutes made history -- trumping even Lionel Messi -- by scoring at six World Cups stretching back to 2006. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace pulled out his trademark "Siu" celebration and let out a throaty roar in front of 68,777 fans.

Also Read | POR vs UZB Highlights, 2026 World Cup: Ronaldo brace powers Portugal to 5-0 win

After Nuno Mendes made it 2-0, Ronaldo neatly got his second with a cool finish six minutes before the break. That took him to 10 World Cup goals, more than any other Portuguese player including the great Eusebio.

Ronaldo came into the group encounter against tournament debutants Uzbekistan with 143 goals, the most in international men's football. But once widely regarded as a competitor to Messi for the unofficial title of best player, his powers have been on the wane at the highest level.

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He had limited service in the disappointing 1-1 draw with the DR Congo to start Portugal's World Cup title bid. But when he did have two chances he missed the target, igniting calls for coach Roberto Martinez to drop him.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score in six different World Cups

His travails in front of goal were in glaring contrast to the likes of Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, who all made lightning starts to the World Cup. But Martinez has stuck defiantly by his skipper, who was given a rapturous reception when he came out to warm up at Houston Stadium, and again each time he appeared on the big screens.

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Cristiano Ronaldo's day

Ronaldo nearly pounced after just three minutes, narrowly failing to make contact at the far post after a cross by Mendes. Ronaldo slapped the turf in frustration. He did not have to wait long for his goal, swivelling on the six-yard box to meet a cross first time from Joao Cancelo and smash the ball beyond goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

The outclassed Uzbeks, coached by the Italian 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were perfect opponents for Ronaldo to rediscover his scoring boots. It was 2-0 on 17 minutes when Mendes curled in a free-kick.

The Uzbeks thought they had pulled one back, after a screamer by Azizjon Ganiev, but the goal was ruled out after a VAR intervention for a foul on Cancelo. It was Ronaldo's day, and he rolled in a third with only the goalkeeper to beat with a smart, controlled finish.

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today in Portugal vs Uzbekistan?

He might have had a third following an intricate freekick routine, but Nematov denied him, clattering into the veteran attacker in the process. From the resulting corner it was 4-0, with Ronaldo in the thick of it again before the ball went in off Nematov for an own goal.

Substitute Rafael Leao scored an emphatic fifth in the 87th minute. Before this, the evidence against Ronaldo was beginning to stack up. In the previous 10 games at major competitions (World Cup and Euros) before the Uzbekistan match, he had zero goals and one assist.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo waves to the fans after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston.
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He did though have a successful season with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scoring 28 goals in 30 league games. Portugal's final group match is on Saturday against Colombia, who beat the Uzbeks 3-1. Colombia meet DR Congo in Group K knowing a win will propel them into the last 32.

Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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