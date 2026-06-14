Yesterday Qatar vs Switzerland match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

A dramatic 94th-minute header from Boualem Khoukhi gave Qatar their first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup as they held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in their Group B opener at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on June 13.
The result leaves the group wide open after Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina also shared the points earlier in the day. Switzerland dominated for long spells but could not find a second goal despite more shots.
Switzerland started brightly and took the lead in the 17th minute. Captain Granit Xhaka played a key role in the buildup before Breel Embolo was brought down inside the box by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada. Embolo stepped up and calmly converted the penalty to give Murat Yakin’s side the advantage.
The goal extended Embolo’s scoring run to four consecutive major tournaments. Switzerland looked comfortable after that, controlling possession and creating chances through Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas on the wings. Qatar, coached by Julen Lopetegui, struggled to keep the ball but stayed compact at the back.
The second half followed a similar pattern. Switzerland continued to press forward with Breel Embolo as the focal point, while Qatar relied on counter-attacks led by Akram Afif. Substitutions from both sides added fresh energy, but clear-cut chances remained limited.
Qatar’s defence, marshalled by Khoukhi and Pedro Miguel, stood firm against wave after wave of Swiss attacks. Abunada made several important saves as the European side searched for a killer second goal. The game looked headed for a narrow Swiss win until the final moments.
In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Qatar found the equaliser their performance deserved. Afif delivered a superb cross from the right and veteran defender Boualem Khoukhi rose highest to power a header past Gregor Kobel. The 34-year-old celebrated wildly with teammates as the small but vocal Qatar support erupted.
The goal capped a resilient display from a side that had lost all three games at their home World Cup in 2022. Khoukhi’s moment ensured Qatar left the field with something to show for their efforts against a higher-ranked opponent.
With both opening fixtures in Group B ending in draws, the race for the top two spots is wide open. Switzerland remain favourites on paper but will rue missed opportunities. Qatar showed they can compete and will take confidence into their next games. Both teams face tough challenges ahead as they aim to secure progression to the knockout stages.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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