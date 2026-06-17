Who is Yoane Wissa? 29-year-old scores DR Congo’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in match against Portugal

Yoane Wissa scripted his name into football history in Houston. The 29-year-old Newcastle United striker rose to head a stoppage-time equaliser for DR Congo against Portugal, giving the Leopards their first goal in World Cup history and his ninth for the country. It sparked wild celebrations among fans who had waited 52 years for this moment.
The goal arrived in the 45+5th minute. Arthur Masuaku delivered a dangerous cross from the right, and Wissa timed his run perfectly to glance the ball past the goalkeeper. Portugal had taken the lead earlier through Joao Neves, but Wissa’s header ensured the teams went into half-time level at 1-1. For DR Congo, returning to the tournament for the first time since 1974, the moment carried extra weight.
Yoane Wissa is a star forward who has become one of DR Congo’s most important players. Born in 1996, he rose through the ranks in France before making his name in the Premier League with Brentford. His pace, movement, and clinical finishing made him a handful for defenders week after week.
In the summer of 2025, Newcastle United signed him from Brentford for a reported £55 million. The transfer was seen as a statement of intent, bringing a proven Premier League goal threat to Tyneside. However, his first season on the north-east coast proved difficult. A knee injury picked up on international duty disrupted his rhythm, and limited minutes under Eddie Howe left questions about his adaptation and long-term role at the club.
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Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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