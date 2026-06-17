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Who is Yoane Wissa? 29-year-old scores DR Congo’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal in match against Portugal

Yoane Wissa’s header ensured the teams went into half-time level at 1-1. For DR Congo, returning to the tournament for the first time since 1974, the moment carried extra weight.

Aachal Maniyar
Published17 Jun 2026, 11:40 PM IST
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their first goal
DR Congo's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring their first goal(REUTERS)
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Yoane Wissa scripted his name into football history in Houston. The 29-year-old Newcastle United striker rose to head a stoppage-time equaliser for DR Congo against Portugal, giving the Leopards their first goal in World Cup history and his ninth for the country. It sparked wild celebrations among fans who had waited 52 years for this moment.

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Details about the goal

The goal arrived in the 45+5th minute. Arthur Masuaku delivered a dangerous cross from the right, and Wissa timed his run perfectly to glance the ball past the goalkeeper. Portugal had taken the lead earlier through Joao Neves, but Wissa’s header ensured the teams went into half-time level at 1-1. For DR Congo, returning to the tournament for the first time since 1974, the moment carried extra weight.

Who is Yoane Wissa?

Yoane Wissa is a star forward who has become one of DR Congo’s most important players. Born in 1996, he rose through the ranks in France before making his name in the Premier League with Brentford. His pace, movement, and clinical finishing made him a handful for defenders week after week.

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In the summer of 2025, Newcastle United signed him from Brentford for a reported £55 million. The transfer was seen as a statement of intent, bringing a proven Premier League goal threat to Tyneside. However, his first season on the north-east coast proved difficult. A knee injury picked up on international duty disrupted his rhythm, and limited minutes under Eddie Howe left questions about his adaptation and long-term role at the club.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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