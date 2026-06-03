‘You have to be a little crazy’: Argentina fans cycle 10,000 miles to watch Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026

Three friends from Argentina have completed one of football's most remarkable fan journeys. Vicente Conculini, Yamundu Martínez and Miguel Silio cycled over 10,000 miles to reach Kansas City.

Their destination was Argentina's team hotel ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. All they want is to watch Lionel Messi play at the World Cup for one last time.

The trio set off on 16 August 2025, from their hometown of Gualeguaychú, Argentina. Their journey passed through 17 countries, mountains, deserts and harsh weather conditions. It also consumed their life savings. But, for all three, the adventure was entirely worth it.

"You have to be a little crazy to go on this kind of adventure," Conculini told KSHB 41.

"Sometimes people invite you to sleep in their homes, sometimes they give you water on the road, give you food, ask how you're doing, and honestly, that's something really beautiful about this trip," Conculini said.

The three friends share a deep love for football, travel and cycling. They rode through Uruguay, Brazil, Colombia and several other countries along the route.

Not every stretch was completed on a bicycle, however. The Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama posed an impassable obstacle. The trio flew over that section and restarted their ride in Panama before crossing Central America.

They finally entered the United States through Laredo, Texas, on 1 May. Nearly 1,000 miles still separated them from their destination at that point.

On arrival day, other local riders joined them for the final stretch into Kansas City. The moment they reached Argentina's team hotel, a champagne celebration followed.

The journey demanded significant personal sacrifice from all three men, Yahoo Sports reported. Conculini, aged 29, and Martínez, aged 49, both left their jobs before departing. Silio, 56 and the only married member of the group, continued working remotely as a notary throughout the trip.

There was also a firm household condition attached to Silio's participation. His wife gave him exactly one year away from home, no extensions permitted.

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The journey was not without serious risk. The trio rode near the site of a car bomb attack in Colombia. They were also stranded close to a prison riot in Ecuador. The Argentine consulate eventually contacted them and advised them to leave that area immediately.

The three rode approximately 100 miles each day carrying around 80 pounds of gear. That included tents, sleeping bags, cooking utensils and tools. As their story spread, strangers offered them meals, showers and a place to sleep. Hotels, hostels and churches also provided shelter along the way.

They missed holidays, including Christmas, during the course of the journey. However, there were memorable highs too. They met fellow Argentine legend Manu Ginóbili and attended a San Antonio Spurs playoff game together.

Planning for this journey started the moment Argentina lifted the World Cup trophy in December 2022. The three friends spent four years mapping routes, studying weather patterns, and identifying the safest paths available.

This is not Silio's first cycling pilgrimage for football. He cycled from Madrid to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup. He also rode from Madrid to Moscow for the 2018 tournament. Argentina won in Qatar, and Silio feels personally connected to that outcome.

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“Like all Argentines, football is a passion, and it’s in our DNA. Having cycled to Qatar and seen Argentina win the World Cup, I almost feel responsible for this. So we’re going to try and do it again.”Silio told the Kansas City Star last year.

Messi’s Final World Cup Despite completing 10,000 miles, the trio still does not have match tickets. The FIFA ticket lottery was unsuccessful for them.

However, given the global attention their story has attracted, fans and observers are hopeful someone will step forward.