Zinedine Zidane replaces Didier Deschamps as France head coach after 2026 WC semis exit, ‘waited 5 years for this exit’

Following the stepping down of Didier Deschamps after the FIFA World Cup 2026, France Football Federation (FFF) unveiled former World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane as the head coach. Zidane, arguably its greatest ever player, in country's history was announced by FFF president Philippe Diallo in Paris on Tuesday, stating he has been given a four-year contract.

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Deschamps was handed the reigns of France national football team in 2012. Under Deschamps, France won World Cup in 2018 in Russia, and followed it up with a runners-up finish in 2022 in Qatar. In the 2026 edition, France lost to Spain in the semifinals, before falling short to England in Bronze Final.

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"I'm excited," Zidane said, clenching his fists. "The France team makes you dream," he said. "We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team. I've waited five years for this chance, so that's why I'm a bit emotional," said Zidane, adding that it was the happiest day of his career as coach.

His usually calm voice broke a little as he spoke more about what it meant to him. "I've always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won't hide it." Zidane said. "That's why I didn't take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team."

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Diallo called the hiring of Zidane "an exceptional moment, exceptional because of the person sat next to me," adding that Zidane “is one of the legends of French soccer.” The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

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"For me it's a continuity, a dream," Zidane said. “I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do.”

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I am ready for the challenge: ZInedine Zidane Zidane called it "an immense joy" to take charge of the team he starred for. "I have so many emotions, I am ready for the challenge," he said. “That's what motivates me.” Zidane praised Deschamps for his contribution to the French football as a coach for 14 years.

"Today I have the opportunity to be in charge of this team and I will give everything so that this team can win," Zidane said. "I would also like to congratulate DD (Deschamps) for these remarkable years."

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Diallo said he met Zidane for talks in February, 2025 after Deschamps said he would stand down after the 2026 World Cup. Zidane said France would play differently to how it did under Deschamps.

"What motivates me is the game, I was a No. 10, I like goals," Zidane said. “I was a leader on the field and now I want to be a leader by experience.” His first game as France coach will be away to Turkey in the Nations League on Sept. 25, followed by a match in Belgium three days later.

Home fans need to wait until October 2 for a glimpse of Zidane at Stade de France, when France host Italy, 20 years after he was sent off against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi.

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"I've noted all of the four matches to come, they're in my head," Zidane said. “Italy is special, because I played there, because I know people, because I speak Italian. All of those things,” he added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in