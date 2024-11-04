Footballer killed, five injured as lightning strikes during soccer match: Viral video

A football match in Peru turned tragic when lightning struck, killing defender José Hugo de la Cruz Meza and injuring five others. The incident occurred during a game between local teams.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published4 Nov 2024, 11:05 PM IST
Lightning struck a football match in Peru, causing the death of defender José Hugo de la Cruz Meza and injuries to five others. (Representative image)
Lightning struck a football match in Peru, causing the death of defender José Hugo de la Cruz Meza and injuries to five others. (Representative image)(REUTERS)

A local football match turned into a nightmare after lightning struck the ground in Peru. According to a report by The Sun, a Peruvian player died after the horrific incident while five others were injured in the deadly strike.

The tragic incident unfolded in the Peruvian city of Huancayo, located in the Chilca district. A Peruvian local team, Juventud Bellavista, was playing a football match against Familia Chocca when all of a sudden lightning struck the field.

Around 22 minutes in the match, Bellavista was leading with 2-0 when the referee decided to halt the game after heavy sounds of thunder gripped the stadium. However, in the nick of time lightning struck the players.

The deceased, identified as 39-year-old defender José Hugo de la Cruz Meza, can be seen falling on the ground in the video footage after being struck by lightning. The victim, who was playing as a back, was rushed to the hospital immediately but could not be saved and was declared dead. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, identified as Juan Chocca Llacta, also suffered serious burns and is in critical condition.

Netizens shocked 

The viral video, in which around eight players can be seen hitting the ground shortly after the lightning strike, created social media buzz. Netizens strongly reacted to the video as a user wrote, “I used to take lightning lightly but from now on no more.”

Another user commented, “Lightening is very hazardous. A single shot of lightening releases loads of high electricity n earth sends back double of the same. So beware of any lightening.” A third user remarked, “New fear level unlocked.” A fourth user wrote, “this is insane, that guy in red is still alive.” A fifth user stated, “What a tragedy! The odds of this happening are astronomical.”

A user expressed astonishment over the unpredictability of nature and said, “That’s a tragic reminder of how unpredictable nature can be.”

 

First Published:4 Nov 2024, 11:05 PM IST
