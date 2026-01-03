Former five-star Alabama WR Jaylen Mbakwe enters transfer portal in surprise move

Former five-star wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe has entered the NCAA transfer portal, just weeks after denying rumours of his departure. The sophomore from Clay-Chalkville High School confirmed the decision on Friday (January 2), as the winter portal window opened.

Details about the surprise move Jaylen Mbakwe had been adamant about staying with the Crimson Tide. In late December 2025, following Alabama's playoff run, he was directly asked about portal rumours. “Nah,” Mbakwe said. “Definitely not.”

This came after a challenging 2025 season where Mbakwe transitioned from defensive back to wide receiver. He saw limited action on offense, finishing with just three receptions for 55 yards, mostly in blowout games. He contributed more on special teams, including punt returns.

The decision marks the second time Mbakwe has entered the portal. After his freshman year in 2024, where he played cornerback and recorded 15 tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections, he briefly entered before withdrawing to stay in Tuscaloosa and switch positions.

High recruiting pedigree and untapped potential Recruited as a five-star prospect in the 2024 class, Mbakwe was ranked the No. 12 overall player nationally and the No. 3 prospect in Alabama by the 247Sports Composite. A dynamic athlete from Pinson, Alabama, he originally signed as a cornerback but showed versatility that led to the offensive switch.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Mbakwe becomes one of the most intriguing names in the portal. His speed and ball skills could thrive in a system offering more opportunities.

Part of growing Alabama exodus Jaylen Mbakwe's move adds to Alabama's offseason turnover under head coach Kalen DeBoer. On the same day, running back Richard Young also entered the portal. Earlier announcements included safety Kameron Howard, offensive lineman Roq Montgomery, and wide receiver Bubba Hampton.

The departures follow a disappointing end to the 2025 season, capped by a lopsided loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Alabama's wide receiver room now leans on young talents like Ryan Williams and incoming freshmen.