Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who passed away at the age of 71 on Wednesday. The Prime Minister wrote, “Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."