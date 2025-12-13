Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh reacts to Sherrone Moore's shocking firing and criminal charges

The college football world was stunned this week when the University of Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours later, Moore faced arrest and serious criminal charges. Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has shared his initial response to the scandal involving his longtime assistant.

Jim Harbaugh's reaction Jim Harbaugh, who is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, talked about the situation at a news conference on Friday. When asked about Moore's firing and the charges that came after it, Harbaugh kept his answers short and to the point.

"Still processing. Heard that. Chad Jessop told me, one of our equipment guys, when we were coming off the field on Thursday. So ... it uh ... still processing that like a lot of people I'm sure."

"Still processing that like a lot of people, I'm sure," Harbaugh added, reflecting the shock felt across the sport.

In 2018, Harbaugh hired Moore to be the tight ends coach, and the two worked well together. Moore became the offensive coordinator and even acted as head coach while Harbaugh was suspended in 2023. The team won all four of those games. That year, Michigan won the national title.

Details about Sherrone Moore's firing Michigan announced Sherrone Moore's termination "with cause" on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, after an internal investigation uncovered "credible evidence" of an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member.

This violated university policy, allowing the school to avoid paying out the remaining millions on Moore's contract.

Prosecutors allege the relationship ended earlier in the week, prompting unwanted contacts from Moore. After his firing, he allegedly entered the woman's home without permission, leading to his arrest that same day.

Criminal charges and court appearance On Friday, December 12, Moore was arraigned via video from jail on three charges:

Felony third-degree home invasion (up to 5 years in prison)

Misdemeanour stalking in a domestic relationship

Misdemeanour breaking and entering

Moore reportedly grabbed kitchen knives and scissors, threatening self-harm while saying, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life." Prosecutors described him as having "terrorized" the victim and as a potential risk to public safety.

Bond was set at $25,000 with conditions including GPS monitoring, no contact with the victim, and continued mental health treatment. Moore was released later that day.

Impact on the Michigan football program Moore, who became Michigan's first Black head coach in 2024, led the Wolverines to an 18-8 record over two seasons, including a 9-3 mark in 2025. Associate head coach Biff Poggi has been named interim coach for the upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on December 31.