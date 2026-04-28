Former Mumbai Indians player's huge prediction for Virat Kohli after RCB batter reaches 9000 IPL runs; ‘Without a doubt’

Former New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli could undoubtedly reach 10,000 runs in the IPL.
During RCB's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 9000 runs in the history of IPL.
"Virat Kohli has been incredibly consistent. Scoring 9000 IPL runs against the world's best bowlers is no easy task. It's about hunger, discipline, and adapting every year, and that's what brings the best out of him," McClenaghan said on JioHotstar.
He termed Kohli as the "greatest batter IPL has ever seen." The Delhi-born cricketer won the Orange Cap on two occasions— In 2016, with a record 973 runs, and in 2024, when he scored 741 runs.
“He didn't start his career as an opener. He batted in the lower middle order, fought for his place, then moved to number three. Later, he opened with Chris Gayle. That changed his game completely,” said Mitchell McClenaghan.
"He will soon reach 10,000 runs, without a doubt. Kohli is the greatest batter the IPL has ever seen, not just for the runs, but for how he has evolved and dominated across different eras," the former Mumbai Indians player added.
The 37-year-old is currently in the reckoning for the Orange Cap in the ongoing IPL season. With 351 runs from eight matches, he is currently in fourth place in the Orange Cap standings, 29 runs behind current holder Abhishek Sharma.
Overall, Virat Kohli has scored 9012 runs from 275 matches at a strike rate of 133.80, having scored 66 fifties and eight centuries.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently in second place in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points from eight matches, having won six matches and lost two. The defending champions will next be in action on Thursday when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad.
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