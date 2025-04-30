Former national shooting coach Sunny Thomas dies at 84

Former national shooting coach and Dronacharya awardee Sunny Thomas passed away at his residence in Uzhavoor on Wednesday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 84.

Thomas, who played a crucial role in elevating Indian shooting on the global stage, served as the coach of the national shooting team for 19 years, from 1993 to 2012.

A college professor by profession, Thomas was a five-time state shooting champion and a national champion in 1976. During his tenure as coach, the Indian shooting team won numerous medals in international events, including the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

He also coached many Olympic medalists from India. In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with the Dronacharya Award in 2001. Thomas is survived by his wife and two children.

Kerala CM, Abhinav Bindra offer condolences People from various walks of life, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, have condoled the demise of Thomas. With his passing, the Indian shooting community has lost a coach who gave it direction, the CM said in his condolence message.

"India performed best in shooting at the Olympics and World Championships when Sunny Thomas was the head coach," he recalled. Although the country did not have a significant legacy in shooting, Thomas became a world-renowned coach through his sheer dedication and willpower, he added.

Olympian Abhinav Bindra expressed deep sorrow over Thomas's demise. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Prof Sunny Thomas. He was more than a coach—he was a mentor, guide, and father figure to generations of Indian shooters," he wrote on 'X'.