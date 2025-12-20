Former UFC Heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski's backstage brawl at Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua event | Watch video

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing match on December 19, 2025, at Miami's Kaseya Center delivered plenty of drama inside the ring, and even more outside it. Anthony Joshua secured a dominant sixth-round knockout victory over Jake Paul, but the real buzz post-fight came from a chaotic backstage brawl involving former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

At 46 years old, Arlovski, nicknamed "The Pitbull," found himself in a heated confrontation with controversial YouTuber Jack Doherty and several of his associates. The incident quickly went viral on social media.

What triggered the altercation? The brawl reportedly started after someone from Jack Doherty's group bumped into Andrei Arlovski backstage, following Anthony Joshua's impressive win. Whether the contact was accidental or intentional remains unclear, but Arlovski responded aggressively with a kick to Doherty's back, escalating the situation instantly.

Doherty, a 22-year-old streamer known for provocative pranks and over 15 million YouTube subscribers, was accompanied by friends and a bodyguard. As the chaos unfolded, Doherty's associates jumped in, throwing punches at the veteran fighter. Eyewitness footage captured the intense moments, showing Arlovski handling multiple opponents with ease.

Andrei Arlovski's backstage brawl video The confrontation highlighted the vast gap between professional fighters like Arlovski and influencers seeking attention. Observers noted how Doherty's entourage backed off once realizing who they were dealing with. Viral clips spread rapidly on platforms like X and Reddit, sparking discussions in MMA communities about real-world fighting instincts.

Details about the incident Despite facing four people, Arlovski's decades of elite combat experience shone through. He floored one person and continued advancing, even targeting a security guard he perceived as the biggest threat. Doherty, meanwhile, stayed safely behind his bodyguard, avoiding direct involvement.

Security personnel eventually intervened, breaking up the fight before it could worsen. No serious injuries were reported, and the incident ended without arrests.

No official statements have come from Arlovski or Doherty, but the event added another layer of controversy to an already polarizing fight night.